NWC: Sanwo-Olu tasks women on agricultural empowerment

As Nasarawa Gov hails Lagos on conference success

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday enjoined women to use farming as a catalyst to empower themselves during the current economic challenges in the country.

On his part, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule commended the Lagos State Government over the initiative to organize an annual conference where women gather to enrich their knowledge.

They spoke at the second day of the 24th National Women Conference at Eko Hotels & Suites

The 2024 editing was with the theme, ‘Soar beyond Boundaries…enrich communities.’

Sanwo-Olu said, “It’s been a wonderful time. Everybody needs to think outside the box. We need to be creative, what can we do differently to meet the needs of our immediate families.

“You can share ideas, Agricultural empowerment is one of the ways to go. We must be able to learn a trade or skill. There must be one knowledge that you must continue to birth every time.

“Learning is a life long process. The pursuit of knowledge will continue to make us adaptable. It will make you to become relevant to the needs of your communities,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

The Governor added, “As women, you can’t take a back seat. We are running the government together, so go out there and soar beyond your boundaries so that when you come back next year, you come with renewed hope.

“I want to encourage you all to take all the insights you have gained, not to be curtailed by any form of boundaries. Take your place, we can start with urban home farming, that is why we have all come here.”

Sule who was represented by the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development at the conference , Hajiya Aishatu Ibrahim decalared the event closed.

Sule said, “”It is pertinent to state that women constitute a large segment of our population. The survival of our society depends on women.

Women have proved to be the catalysts of change. Your influence in individual family in promoting moral values, conducts and good characters cannot be over stretched.”

While noting that negative cultural beliefs had affected women, the Governor stated, “the staging of the women conference in Lagos is an impetus to be abreast of the activities of your spouse’s and promote the opportunity to provide the needed advice.

“I am optimistic you have learnt from various resource persons. I implore you to strive to leave enduring legacies.”

In her opening remark, the First Lady of Lagos State and Chairman, Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu said, “As women—the backbone of our homes and society—it is essential that we embrace the reality of the present economic situation, not only in Nigeria but globally. The era of extravagant lifestyle is over. We must adjust, prioritize what truly matters, and lead by example in our homes and communities.

“One of the key messages I have consistently shared is the importance of embracing modesty. In these times, we must be prudent in our spending and become exemplary managers of our resources.

“Frivolities must be set aside, as we focus on what truly matters. It is not about cutting corners, but about cutting waste. Every naira must be spent with purpose and accountability. As women, we hold the power to shape the financial health of our households, and it is our responsibility to manage our resources effectively.

“Beyond advocating for more space and opportunities for women in leadership positions, we must demonstrate what makes women unique and indispensable—particularly when it comes to the judicious use of resources and thinking outside the box.

“In this light, I cannot overemphasize the need for women to embrace farming, including home gardening. This is not only a cost-effective measure but also a means of reducing our overdependence on purchasing food items that can be grown and consumed by our families.”