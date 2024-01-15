Nwanebu Congratulates Governor Hope Uzodimma And His Deputy, On Second Term Swearing-In Ceremony

…Express unflinching and continuous support to the 3R administration.

…Describes duo as agents of positive transformation

THE Sole Administrator of Ikeduru Local Government Area, Very. Rev. Chidi-Ndubisi Nwanebu, JP has congratulated Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodimma and Lady Ihuoma Ekomaru on their swearing-in/inauguration as Governor and Deputy Governor of Imo State.

In his goodwill message made available to the public on Monday, January 15, 2024 Nwanebu said “Today, I join millions of Imolites and friends of Imo to congratulate our dearest Onwa Oyoko, Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodimma, on his second term inauguration as the Governor of Imo State.”

Our dear “Onwa Oyoko”, your re-election is an eloquent testimony of your outstanding performance. As a matter of fact, you have turned every nook and cranny of Imo into a construction zone; your desire for Imo to be a national and global business hub during your first tenure was laudable. This gives us an assurance of a greater Imo rising in your second term.

Your excellency, be assured of our continual support and cooperation towards the success of your administration; especially in the areas of infrastructural growth and human capital development across the length and breath of Ikeduru Local Government Area.

On behalf of my family, staff members of the council; the good and enterprising people of Ikeduru Local Government Area, I graciously congratulate you on your achieved feats and pray the Almighty God to strengthen you and grant you more wisdom, good health, and sound mind to forge ahead in great success.

Furthermore, he therefore enjoined Ndi-Imo to support Governor Hope Uzodimma continuously as Imo is set to experience more infrastructure transformation.