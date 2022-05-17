NUTM opens applications for class of 2022 – 2023

COMFORT EKELEME

The proposed Nigerian University of Technology and Management (NUTM) said applications are now open for the NUTM Scholars Program Class of 2022 – 2023.

The NSP Flagship Program of NUTM is a one-year, full-time interdisciplinary postgraduate program in Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Design.

The program exposes Scholars to an immersive education experience delivered by world-class faculty from Ivy League and Russel Group Universities, and accomplished industry professionals.

As the nation’s pioneering higher education institution focused on nurturing leaders for Nigeria and Africa, the institution plans to offer academic and research offerings in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM), and Management at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels.

Through NUTM and the NSP, young Africans learn and explore principles in leadership, design thinking, business, and mindset.

Founding President, NUTM, Dr. Babs Omotowa said, “Our students will be the center of NUTM’s focus. Equipping them with globally competitive skills and orientation is at the heart of NUTM’s vision. We will continue to attract brilliant students and world-class faculty and provide cutting-edge learning facilities, environments, and opportunities. Thus, enabling our students to excel and become entrepreneurs, and the go-to-pool for high-performing employees.

The NSP courses are built on six foundational tracks, geared toward preparing Scholars with the necessary tools to solve real-world challenges.

These six tracks are Technology, Entrepreneurship and Design, Management, Leadership, Perspectives, and Critical Thinking and Communication. The program includes experiential learning components such as ‘TEDLab’ and ‘Shadow-a-Leader’, where Scholars are directly mentored by top executives in Africa and beyond.

NSP provides its scholars with ample opportunities to enhance their professional networks develop analytical and logical reasoning skills as well as expand their depth in various domains of study. 84per cent of NSP alumni is engaged across various industries including Africa’s leading tech firms such as Paystack, Mono, and Future Africa.

The average annual salary of NUTM Alumni also saw a whopping 230per cent increment. NSP graduates are making an impact and thriving in entrepreneurial careers. Five ventures created through NSP’s TEDLab have already launched products and have collectively raised about $225,000 in funding in less than one year. MyStash, one of the ventures, has accumulated over 12,000+ users.

The NSP is open to applicants who have a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree, who are proficient in written and spoken English, and are no more than 35 years of age as of the date of application. In addition, applicants must display a high level of intellectual curiosity, leadership capabilities, and a strong passion for becoming a change agent in Africa, for Africa.

Applications opened on May 4, 2022, and offers will roll out between June 20 & September 15, 2022