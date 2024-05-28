Nurturing The Future: Soludo’s Passion For Anambra’s Children

By Christian ABURIME

Children represent the continuation of humanity itself. They are the inheritors of our cultures, values, knowledge, and traditions. As the youthful members of society, children embody our hopes, dreams, and aspirations for a better world. The way we nurture, educate, and empower children today will shape the societies of tomorrow.

On this happy occasion of Children’s Day, the ideals of Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, resonate with clarity, echoing the profound truth that the children of Anambra are the heartbeat of the state’s future. With a steadfast commitment that transcends mere rhetoric, Governor Soludo has been raising the standards of what is possible, illuminating the path towards a brighter tomorrow for every child in Anambra State.

In Governor Soludo’s leadership, one finds a youth-friendly visionary leader whose actions speak louder than words. His resolute dedication to the wellbeing and empowerment of children and youth is evident in the unprecedented strides his administration has taken in just two years. Like a masterful gardener tending to the seeds of tomorrow, Governor Soludo has cultivated an environment where education, critical thinking, and technological prowess are nurtured with meticulous care.

For instance, the employment of 8,115 new teachers, each a bearer of knowledge and digital proficiency, is a tribute to the governor’s resolute belief that education is the cornerstone of progress. These teachers are not mere imparters of information but rather architects of minds, shaping the critical thinkers and problem-solvers of tomorrow. Their presence in Anambra’s classrooms is a resounding affirmation that the state’s children will be equipped to navigate the complexities of the 21st century with confidence and resilience. They will be productive at home and exportable abroad!

As the teachers are equipped with the digital tools and skills necessary to prepare our children for the challenges of tomorrow, we have also made basic education in all public schools entirely free. By abolishing all charges, levies, and fees, Governor Soludo have opened the doors of learning wider than ever before. As a result, enrolment in public schools has soared by 18.7%, and Anambra now boasts the lowest percentage of out-of-school children in Nigeria, at just 2.9%. But Governor Soludo will not rest until this number reaches zero. Every child deserves a seat in the classroom, and the Governor is determined to make this a reality.

Yet, Governor Soludo’s vision extends far beyond the confines of the classroom. Through the “One Youth, Two Skills Programme,” he has unleashed a torrent of entrepreneurial spirit, empowering 5,000 young people with the tools and resources to forge their own paths as job creators. This initiative is a powerful demonstration of the governor’s recognition that the youth are not merely the future but also the present, capable of driving economic growth and innovation today.

Moreover, the state’s “Everything Technology and Technology Everywhere” programme has propelled Anambra to the forefront of digital transformation, earning it the coveted title of Overall Best State in Digital Technology Development. This remarkable accomplishment is a resounding endorsement of Governor Soludo’s unalloyed obligation to equipping the state’s children and youth with the digital skills necessary to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world.

Thus investing in our children and youth’ wellbeing, education, and ethical development is an investment in the future itself. The ideas, innovations, and leadership of today’s children will determine what our society is able to achieve and what challenges we can overcome generations from now. By instilling positive values like compassion, curiosity, and critical thinking in young minds, we increase the odds that future societies will be just, sustainable, and oriented towards the flourishing of all people.

As Anambra celebrates Children’s Day, Governor Soludo’s leadership stands as a bearer of hope, brightening the way towards a future where every child’s dreams are nurtured, their talents are honed, and their potential knows no bounds. In his vision, Anambra’s children are not mere recipients of progress but rather the architects of a brighter tomorrow, a tomorrow where the state stands as a shining example of excellence for Nigeria and beyond.