Nurture hope , belief in your dreams – Ike tells Abuja orphans

The Vice Chairman, FCT Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ Comrade Grace Nwakaego Ike on Sunday urged thousands of orphans and other vulnerable groups across Nigeria on the need to nurture hope and belief in their dreams and set goals.

Ike who gave the charge while delivering her Birthday speech at Children’s Home located in Karu area of Nasarawa State, also beckoned on spirited Individuals and Philanthropists to support and empower the underserved groups across the country.

She said: “Today, as we gather to mark another year in my life, I am deeply humbled and grateful to be surrounded by such warmth and love, especially in the presence of these wonderful children from the orphanage here in Abuja.

“Each year, as I celebrate another milestone, I am reminded of the precious gift of hope and the fulfillment of dreams. I may have had over a hundred other places to celebrate my birthday but I chose to come here to share in your plight and to identify with you. But ultimately, to encourage you to nurture hope and belief in your dreams and set goals. Let me assure you that you can be anything you want to be.

“Hope is a powerful force that sustains us through life’s trials and tribulations. It is the beacon of light that guides us through the darkest of times, reminding us that better days are ahead.

“As we look into the eyes of these beautiful children, I am reminded of the importance of nurturing hope within them, for it is hope that will carry them through life’s challenges and propel them towards the fulfillment of their dreams.

“But hope alone is not enough. We must also take action to support and empower those who are less fortunate, such as the children in orphanages like this one. These orphanage homes play a vital role in our society, providing love, care, and support to children who have been orphaned or abandoned.

“They serve as beacons of hope, offering these children a chance for a brighter future, despite the circumstances they may have faced. I am committed to supporting you and I call on all my friends to come here once in a while and support this worthy cause.

“As we celebrate today, let us not forget the role that the media plays in shaping our society and preserving the rights of orphans. The media has the power to amplify the voices of the marginalized and shine a light on the issues facing orphaned children. It is through their storytelling and advocacy that we can raise awareness, inspire action, and drive positive change.

“So, my dear friends, as we come together to celebrate another year of life, let us recommit ourselves to fostering hope, fulfilling dreams, and supporting the most vulnerable among us. Together, we can create a world where every child has the opportunity to thrive and succeed,” she noted.

