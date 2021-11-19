NUPRC to collaborate with PENGASSAN and NUPENG for industrial harmony

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has promised to collaborate with the two oil and gas industry unions, Petroleum and natural gas Senior staff Association of Nigeria (Pengassan) and the National union of Petroleum and natural gas workers (NUPENG) for industrial harmony and smooth operations of the sector.

The Commission Chief Executive, Mr. Gbenga Komolafe gave the assurance when the Presidents of PENGASSAN, Mr. Festus Osifo and NUPENG, Mr. Williams Akporeha both paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Abuja .

He stated that the objective of the collaboration was to foster appropriate synergy to enable smooth operations in overriding national interest .

He reiterated that since his assumption of office, staff welfare has been his cardinal focus and that was the reason he immediately implemented the promotion of staff who had been stagnated over the years to motivate and promote industrial harmony.

He emphasized that he set up work teams on assumption of office with clear terms of reference to address issues of staff welfare like legacy issues which requires redress for the sake of justiceand fairness.

He promised that as part and parcel of the union he will continue to promote equity in the affairs of the Commission and in accordance with the Petroleum industry Act (PIA) 2021

The Visiting team while congratulating the CCE on his appointment assured him of their readiness to collaborate with the Commission in all areas of oil and gas industry operations as a major stakeholder .

They reiterated their belief in dialogue as a means to resolve industrial issues and thanked the CCE for the recent promotion of stagnated staff.