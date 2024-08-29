NUPRC harps on clean energy, begins distribution of gas cylinders

Blessing Taiwo

Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has reiterated its commitment to promoting equitable access to clean energy in the country, as it echoes the need to embrace clean cooking

The commission chief executive of NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe who was represented by Mr. Paul Osu, NUPRC Lagos Zonal head made the commitment at the southwest kick-off of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) penetration programme and distribution of 250 gas cylinders organised by the Federal Government’s ‘Decade of Gas Initiative’ held in Lagos,

In his remarks , Komolafe said the scheme represents a significant milestone in its mission to expand LPG adoption and improve energy access across Nigeria.

He noted that the gas distribution programme will include the women and youths in order to achieve its goal of circulation and conversion of 250,000 homes to clean cooking gas by 2030.

“We are taking a bold step towards a cleaner, more efficient energy future for our nation. I commend the leadership, management, and staff of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources for their unwavering commitment to achieving the President’s vision of “From Gas to Prosperity; Renewed Hope,” with the goal of converting 250,000 homes to clean cooking gas by 2030.

“As we kick off this programme with the first phase distribution of up to 250 gas cylinders, focused on women and youth inclusion, it is essential to recognize the positive impact this will have on our environment and energy sector.

“This initiative not only promotes a greener and more sustainable future for Nigeria but also underscores the importance of equitable access to clean energy.

“The LPG penetration programme is a significant achievement, reflecting the collective efforts of all stakeholders involved. It is the result of strong partnerships and the federal government’s renewed hope agenda, alongside the commitment of the private sector and the Nigerian people. Together, we are harnessing the potential of natural gas to transform it into a clean, sustainable energy source for our nation.

“On behalf of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, I extend our best wishes for continued success to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources in its drive to promote the use of LPG as a cleaner, safer, and more efficient energy source.

“Let us continue to empower our communities, drive economic growth, and build a brighter future for ourselves and future generations,” the CCE stated