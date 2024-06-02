NUPRC CCE,  Komolafe  wins Champion Newspapers’  Most Outstanding Regulator Award

. Commission is Ever Committed to excellent oversight of Nigeria’s oil, gas sector.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Commission’s Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe has won the Champion Newspapers’ Most Outstanding Regulator of the Year Award.

Komolafe was conferred with the honour during the newspaper’s annual awards ceremony held at the Eko Hotels & Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos,

Conferring the award on Komolafe , the Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone ,Lady Ada Chukwudozie said Komolafe, has distinguished himself as an exceptional Nigerian for his invaluable contribution to Nigeria’s economic development, especially in the nation’s oil and gas sector.

She noted that the CCE is to driving sustainable economic growth and development of the country and has consistently demonstrated his dedication to fostering a conducive environment for responsible exploration and production activities.

She described NUPRC as a model to other regulatory bodies in Nigeria and Africa, for its outstanding service delivery and economic growth enhancement.

Responding shortly after receiving the award, Komolafe who was represented at the ceremony by NUPRC, Regional Director Lagos, Dr Paul Osu said the award will spur him to do more for the nation’s oil and gas industry.

Earlier in her remarks ,the Group Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr. Mrs Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, lauded the commission for its promotion of sustainable value creation from Nigeria’s Petroleum Resources for shared prosperity.

Dr Iheakanwa stated that NUPRC has become an embodiment of care, providing solutions channeled toward increasing and sustaining wealth.

“Particularly outstanding is the energy and vibrancy exuded by the brand through your firm’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for healthy competition among operators in the industry as well as ensuring the promotion of a sustainable value creation from Nigeria’s Petroleum Resources for shared wealth.