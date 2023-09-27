NUPRC :Cancellation of thanksgiving service and reception for CCE

Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Commission Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe has cancelled his 60th birthday thanksgiving service and reception being planned by friends and associate, due to the mood of the nation

This was stated in a statement signed by the commission’s CCE, and made available to newsmen

The statement reads ‘’My attention has been drawn to the preparations by family, friends and well wishers to celebrate me this weekend on the occasion of my 60th birthday which fell on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

It is common and in fact traditional, in our clime, for family and associates to celebrate their own when they achieve milestones in life. I deeply appreciate this gesture of my well-wishers to call together friends and associates to thank God and later sit together to wine and dine in an event planned for Saturday, September 30, 2023.

However, given the mood of the nation at this time that people are struggling to weather the current economic storm and government is making concerted efforts to halt the slide in the country’s economy, it would amount to some level of insensitivity, especially for a public servant, to engage in elaborate ceremony of any kind, even if sponsored.

I completely understand how this will be received by family, friends and associates, but I would plead that both the thanksgiving service and the reception planned for this Saturday be stood down.

I have every reason to thank God for His grace upon my life and how far he has brought me; and sincerely appreciate my family, friends and associates who have shown me love and have been felicitating with me.

I sincerely regret the inconveniences the cancellation of the two events might cause invited guests. At this time, we are all expected to make sacrifices for the sake of our nation and our people.

May the Almighty God bless everyone and help our country’s recovery and growth efforts.