NUPENG denies plans to embark on industrial action

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has denied plans to embark on any protest as being speculated in some corners

PTD is a branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers Association of Nigeria (NUPENG).

In a statement signed by the National President of the PTD, Augustine Egbon, the association said; “The leadership of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) Branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) wishes to alert the general public of the antics of some desperate and mischievous individuals to cause unfounded and dangerous panic in the supply chain of Petroleum Products distribution in the Country through spreading of fake and false news items.

“The Petroleum Tanker Drivers are not embarking on any form of protest and we are determined to continue our services to the nation and wholeheartedly support the efforts of the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to put our economy on the right track for the good of all of us”.

the union president said that the Union is one adding that there “Is no division in our Union and the Branch of Petroleum Tanker Drivers.

“Our members are fully committed and United in our collective struggles as we believe that Workers United, can never be defeated”.

He called on the general public to ignore those he described as “Mischief makers” while urging the Security Agencies to fully investigate the panic creating news items as the citizens are already going through enough tough times and situations”,.

In the same vein, a statement signed by the General Secretary of NUPENG, Afolabi Olawale, described the rumour as misleading, mischievous and unfounded online news of the purported protest of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers across the country.

The union said it is deeply compelled to quickly release this press statement to avert any form of panic, that fake news items is false, unfounded and should be ignored”.

According to the NUPENG General Secretary, the rumour is intended to create panic in the public and cause artificial scarcity by the individuals who the statement described as “desperate