Nullify Tinubu’s victory over failure to satisfy requirements of Electoral Act, Atiku tells tribunal

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has filled a petition at the Court of Appeal, challenging the victory of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the February 25 Presidential Election.

Atiku is asking the court to void the declaration and return of Tinubu as President-elect, over failure to satisfy the requirements of the Electoral Act 2022.

The petition marked; PEPC/A/05/2023 dated February 20 and filled on February 21, has the Peoples Democratic Party as co-petitioner, with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu and APC as 1st to 3rd respondents.

He also said “that INEC failed to comply with the provisions of Section 66 of the Electoral Act which incorporated Section 134 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) (the “Constitution” or “1999 Constitution”) in wrongfully, unlawfully, illegally and unconstitutionally returning the 1st Respondent as winner of the Election.

He said “that Section 134 (2) of the Constitution, provides that a candidate must have the highest number of votes cast at the election, have not less than one quarter of the votes cast at the election in at least two thirds of all the States in the Federation and

have not less than one quarter of the votes cast at the election in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

He held that having polled a total of 90,902 votes in Abuja, he had 18.9% of the votes and therefore failed to meet the required 25% to be declared winner.

Atiku said that INEC failed to abide by its own guidelines, which mandates the usage of the Bi-Modal Voters’ Accreditation System (BVAS) and real-time and direct uploading of the polling unit results to INEC’s electronic collation system and Results Viewing Portal (IReV), as backed by Sections 47(2), 60(1, 2 & 5), 64(4a & 4b) and 64(5) of the Electoral Act 2022.

He held that the February 25 elections was marred by widespread Violence, Voter Suppression, manipulation of BVAS and other Electoral materials and equipments, etc.

Atiku said that Tinubu at the time of election, was not qualified to contest the Presidential election having not met the constitutional requirements to contest.

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, on March 1, 2023, declared that Bola Ahmed Tinubu having scored majority of the votes cast in the February 25 Presidential election, is the President-Elect.

Tinubu polled 8,805,835 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar PDP, who came second scored 6,984,640 votes. Peter Obi of the Labour Party came in third, with 6,101,533 votes.

Menawhile, The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, calling for the annulment of the February 25 Presidential Election won by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Obi had previously challenged the outcome of the election and had also sought the court requesting to have access to all the sensitive materials Independent National Electoral Commission deployed for the election.

On Tuesday, the LP candidate filed another suit at the election tribunal challenging the declaration of Tinubu by INEC who he said “was not duly elected by the majority of the lawful votes cast at the time of the election.”

The former Anambra State governor claimed there was rigging in 11 states including Rivers, Lagos, Taraba, Benue, Adamawa, Imo, Bauchi, Borno, Kaduna, and Plateau, adding that he would demonstrate this in the declaration of results based on the uploaded results.

Reacting to his petition in a post via his verified handle on Wednesday, Keyamo said that all the deceit, lies and disinformation about simple and clear issues would be busted in the court.

He wrote, “I am excited about the issues raised in those Election Petitions. All the deceit & lies & disinformation & misinformation about otherwise very simple and clear issues are about to be busted by our Law Lords. Whoever continues to argue after that should relocate to another planet.

"Nigerians will finally see a huge difference between calm, dispassionate adjudication of issues and all the hoopla caused by garrulous spokespersons shaking and falling on stage, ignorant TV hosts turned debaters, misinformed documentaries, illiterate tweeps and some