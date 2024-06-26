Nullification of Ondo LCDAs: APC chieftain, Adesanya alleges Aiyedatiwa of complicity, seeks Appeal

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Omo’ba Abayomi Adesanya, has criticized Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa over his alleged tacit support for the nullification of the newly- created 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

It would be recalled that Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure, had last week nullified the newly-created 33 Local Government Development Areas in the state, describing the LCDAs, created by the former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, as illegal and unlawful.

Adesanya, who is a Senior Special Assistant(SSA) to the Deputy Senate President and Pioneer State Publicity Secretary of Ondo APC, in a statement on Wednesday in Akure said posterity would not be kind to Aiyedatiwa if the government did not appeal the judgment.

According to the former Chairman of Okitipupa Local Government, the nullification of the LCDAs is having negative impression on Ayedatiwa’s government.

He said: “Since 1999, successive governments of Governor Adebayo Adefarati, Governor Olusegun Agagu and Governor Olusegun Abayomi Mimiko have tried to bring government closer to the grassroots through creation of more Local Council Development Areas, but to no avail, for lack of political will.

“Whereas, a young State like Ekiti, created in 1996, not as rich as Ondo, during Governor Kayode Fayemi, created more LCDAs out of the existing 16 Local Government Areas. Similarly, Osun State also created more Local Council Development Areas during Governor Rauf Aregbesola tenure.

“Hence, a dogged Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who fought many battles within the APC-led Federal Government, like the establishment of ‘Amotekun Security Network’ to curtail the invasion of killer herdsmen killing our people everyday; He led the first ever Southern Governors’ Forum to demand for the Southern President in the 2023 general elections,that produced President Bola Tinubu, among other reforms within the APC and APC-led government.

“After 24 years of failed attempts by previous governments, Akeredolu had the Political Will, in conjunction with the State House of Assembly, to create 33 LCDAs to bring governance closer to the people.

“Rather than commending him (Akeredolu) and fortify the LCDAs with relevant laws and amendments, I don’t want to believe Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa surreptitiously allowed the 33 LCDAs to slip off the people of Ondo State, because posterity will not forgive him”.

He, therefore, urged Aiyedatiwa, to appeal the judgment of the State High Court nullifying the creation of the 33 LCDAs to bring them back to life and to avoid being accused of destroying all the legacies of his boss, Akeredolu, as various communities have also spent so much to build Secretariats for the new LCDAs.

