NUJ Southeast summit : Politicians, business moguls, clerics, academics brainstorm on dev

The one-day 2024 Southeast Media Summit and Awards ceremony held at Hilton Leisure Hotels, Awka, Anambra State capital, organized by Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Southeast zone, was attended mostly by politicians, captains of industries, business moguls, clergy, academics, journalists, among others who brainstormed on moving Southeast forward in all spheres of the economy.

In his lecture, the President and chairman, Governing Council, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, Dr. Ike Neliaku, who was the keynote speaker, said that the Igbo race was endowed with human and natural resources adding that proper harnessing of the resources frustrates the zone from getting to the next level.

Expressing satisfaction with the Igbo man’s ingenuity, Neliaku disclosed that it has assisted the Igbo man tremendously to scale through hurdles which non Igbo would not be able to succeed.

In his own speech, Chief of Staff to Governor Soludo, Ernest Ezeajughi, who represented the governor, while commending the NUJ Southeast zone for a successful summit, stated that the state government has been able to create enabling environment for rapid infrastructural development of the state.

Collaborating the position of Neliaku that Igbo people are blessed and hardworking, he lamented the insecurity situation In Anambra State and by extension Southeast prior to coming on board of Governor Soludo, disclosing that eight Local government areas were besieged and taken over by unknown gunmen.

“But today, we have recovered the eight Local Government Areas and presently there is water-tight security in the state which has made the state a place to live in and transact business,” he further explained.

The Chief of Staff added that through the instrumentality of the one youth two skills initiative program of the state government, the youths are being empowered for future self reliance.

According to him pregnant mothers are now exempted from payment of hospital bills and education made free from nursery to Junior Secondary School 3, stating that petty traders also are exempted from taxation/levies, among other benefits being rendered to the youths.

The NUJ Vice President, Southeast, comrade Emma Ifesinachi, had earlier in his welcome address stated that the essence of the summit was for a way forward by the media and other stakeholders in the Southeast in the face of the present socio-economic and political quagmire confronting Nigeria.

He commended all for finding it worthy to be physically present in the summit despite their tight schedules and prayed God for smooth ride back to their different destinations.

High light on the occasion was the presentation of awards to six recipients who have distinguished themselves in various fields of human endeavors.

Among them was the chairman of Ogboefele (cooperative society) market, Ogbaru, Nzubechukwu Innocent Munonye, who received the honour of, “Distinguished Humanitarian Service Award.”

Recall that Munonye, a philanthropist to the core and popularly called, “Nze Chukwu Gunye Gi,” by his admirers, had empowered scores of down trodden that included, 20 wheel barrow pushers who were given #100,000 each, in memory of his late father who was a wheel barrow pusher in the market.

He also gave #500,000 each to five traders in the market from the five Southeast states whose businesses collapsed and also empowered working personnel of the market with cash for their diligence and dedication to duty, among other assistances too numerous to mention.

He thanked the Southeast NUJ for finding him worthy to be so honoured adding that the honour will spur him to do more for humanity by the special grace of God.

Also honoured with, “Distinguished Leadership Award,” is the Chairman of Mgbuka Obosi Old car parts market, Chief Samuel Ifurunwa, (a.k.a. Igwe Orumba), who has performed excellently well in the market by changing the narrative for the betterment of the traders.

He was said to have repaired the moribund sanitation tipper and increased the number of toilet facilities and security personnel to assist in beefing up security in the market, among other humanitarian projects he put in place in the market.

A cleric who is the General Overseer, and Presiding Bishop of Life of Faith Gospel Assembly Ministries Inc, Onitsha, Bishop Emmanuel Chukwuezugo Obiorah, was also honoured as, “patron and Spiritual Director,” NUJ Southeast.

The Bishop who is the Chairman /Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Emos Best Industries ltd, manufacturers of healthy skin and body products, was honoured based on his religious atonement and assistance to humanity to make heaven.

Hon. Afam Ogene, representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, received award for quality representation of his constituency.

Emeka Mba, a former Director General of Nigerians Broad Casting Commission, NBC, and now, CEO Afia TV, is a distinguished media guru, who was also honoured.

Another distinguished journalist and philantropist honoured was Bright Chinezie Njoku, who has made his mark and is a mentor to scores having spent 25 years in journalism and in business to both dead and living.

Deputy majority leader in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Jude Akpua, who represents Njikoka 2 Constituency is not left out in the honour bestowed on those distinguished men of timber and calibre for his quality representation.

