NUJ President, Gov Nwifuru/ Varsity Don canvasses strengthening of Press Freedom/Rule of Law, as panacea for survival of nation’s nascent democracy

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

The National President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chief (Dr) Chris Isiguzo, Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, and other eminent personalities, have advocated for the strengthening of Press Freedom and Rule of Law as a panacea for the sustenance of the nation’s nascent democracy.

The duo made the declaration in Abakaliki the State capital on Thursday, during the Grand Finale of the 2023 Press Week, organized by the State Council of the Union.

The event had as it’s Theme”Attitudinal Change and Responsible Journalism”.

The NUJ President emphasized that all tiers of government namely Federal, State, and Local Governments respectively must abide by the Charter of Press Freedom.

“Without the Media/Press Freedom, there is no democracy, those in authority and security agencies should see the media as partners in progress”

He reiterated that the role of media practitioners in the sustenance of democracy was imperative and can not be over-emphasized.

According to him, “Media must underscore the role of Freedom of the Press and Responsible Rule of Law”

The NUJ boss condemned the arbitrary arrest of Journalists by security agencies in the country.

“The shadow of arbitrary arrest of Journalists is an affront to the fundamental principles of democracy”

Earlier in an address, Governor Francis Nwifuru, represented by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation Engr Chikadibia Okpor, restated that the government and the media can not exist in isolation.

“Since May 29th when we came on board, we have taken measures to renew the relationship between the government and the media”

Governor Nwifuru tasked media practitioners to discharge their responsibilities in the overriding interest of the people.

In an address, the Chairman of the occassion and Deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly Hon Chinedu Onah, called on Journalists to seek the truth and report it.

“Let it be consciously and permanently fresh in your minds that you have a duty to your conscience, medium and to the society that depends on you for information”

“Journalists must check and re-check every information, it’s source, avoid intentional distortion of information”

“Media as a Social Agenda Setting mechanism, is a confirmation of the obvious that shaping and reshaping of the society is it’s total responsibility through its content”

In a Paper Presentation, the Keynote Speaker and Director Work and Study School, Ebonyi State University Dr Odicha Ude, recommended that all Media Houses should be made Public Corporations to safeguard their neutrality.

Dr Ude identified barriers to responsible Journalism to include Internet Media Space, Fake Journalists among others

“Journalists must minimize harm, balance Reportage and act independently”

He opined, “Journalists must seek the truth, report accurately and take responsibility for accuracy of report”

“NUJ should set up a Social Vanguard to monitor Social Media Space

In a Welcome address, the State Chairman of NUJ Comrade Samson Nwafor, said that the theme for 2023 Press Week was chosen inview of the alarming decline of ethical journalism among media practictioners.

“At the end of this gathering, tangible results would be achieved in the area of moral rejuvenation and revitalization of our Attitudinal Change for a better society”

Highlights of the occassion was the conferment of Award of Excellence (Overall Best Chairman), to the Chairman of Onicha Local Government Area Chief Chidiebere Uzor.

Other awardees included the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate who doubles as the Senator representing Ebonyi North Zone Chief Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, Dr Gideon Osi, and the Chairman of Abakaliki Local Government Ebonyi State Chief Ebere Nwogba.

The occassion had in attendance NUJ Chairmen from Imo, Abia, Anambra and Enugu Council’s respectively, media practictioners, Leaders of Thought, Civil Society Organizations and Non-Governmental Organizations among others.