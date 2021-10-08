NUJ President commends members for not letting union down.

The media gateway to the East.
For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.champion@gmail.com
Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo
The National President of Nigerian Union of Journalists, Comrade, Chris Isiguzo, has commended Members of the Union for not letting it down, especially at taking the decision to attend the National Delegates Conference in Umuahia, the Abia state capital.
He made the commendation while delivering his address at the Conference.
On the crises between some members on the Delegates Conference, he said:
“To the Glory of God, the Ex-parte Order obtained by some union members in Ogun State Council from the Ibadan Division of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria suspending the 7th Triennial Delegates Conference has been vacated by the court in Ibadan today. With this, all encumbrances have been cleared. I therefore use this opportunity to welcome our teeming delegates from across the country to Umuahia, Abia State. In all, the Union is the winner as collective interest surpasses individual’s interest.
The full text of his Speech is as follows:
ADDRESS BY THE PRESIDENT, NIGERIA UNION OF JOURNALISTS, CHIEF CHRIS ISIGUZO AT THE 7TH TRIENNIAL DELEGATES CONFERENCE TAKING PLACE IN UMUAHIA, ABA STATE ON 7TH OCTOBER, 2021.
PROTOCOLS
Before I end this address, let me commend the renewed determination by the Federal Government to end the protracted insecurity challenges ravaging some parts of the country, especially the insurgency in the North East and banditry, kidnapping in the North West and other acts of criminality that constitute a threat to the development of our nation.
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.