NUJ, CSOs give police 24 hrs to produce missing Vanguard newspaper reporter

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Exactly after one week of the Sudden disappearance of a Journalist, Mr. Tordue Henry Salem , the Nigerian Police, the Department of State Security (DSS) and other security agencies have given a 24-hour ultimatum to produce him.

The ultimatum was given, Wednesday afternoon at a world press conference organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter, in conjunction with some rights organizations, including Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA), Men Against Rape Foundation and others.

The NUJ Chairman, Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche informed Journalists that the Council promptly informed the Police and other security agencies immediately the case of Salem was made known to the Council and that he has been following the matter up to today.

He lamented that the Police and other security agencies have so far, not done anything to unravel the whereabouts of the missing Vanguard newspaper reporter who covers the National Assembly.

Ogbeche opined that in this digital age, it takes little or no serious efforts to locate a missing person who has mobile telephone and other facilities easy to track.

He said the onus is on the security agencies to produce Mr. Salem or prove to the Council and the Nigerian public that the journalist is not in their captivity.

Comrade Emmanuel Onwumbiko, Chairman of HURIWA cited similar cases where citizens have been reported missing, only to be produced by the Police after some months and in some cases, years, like in the case of Jones Abiri, a journalist who was detained by the Police for two years without the knowledge of his family and the public.

Others at the conference include Comrade Lemmy Ugheghe of the Men Against Rape Foundation and Comrade Bunmi Haruna of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN).

