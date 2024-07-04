Nuclear medicine symposium by Loveworld Medical Centre holds July 6 in Lagos

The 2024 International Loveworld Medical Symposium on Radionuclide therapy and Oncology will hold on July 6, 2024 at the Loveworld Medical Centre, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

With a theme, “Evolving Role of Nuclear Medicine and Personalized & Precision Medicine,”

The event will gather some of the leading minds and practitioners in the field of nuclear medicine and oncology from around the globe.

The symposium has Dr. Deola Phillips, Executive Chairman, Loveworld Medical Centre, as chief host, with Dr. Anthony Oseghale, Chief Operating Officer, Loveworld Medical Centre, as host and Dr. Emeka Eze, Clinical Director, Loveworld Medical Centre and Chairman ISRT-Lagos 2024, as symposium chairman.

The speakers at the symposium are Dr. Masha Maharaj, Nuclear Medicine Physician, Loveworld Medical Centre; Secretary, World Association of Radiopharmaceutical & Molecular Therapy (WARMTH); Prof. Knut Liepe, Head of Department, Nuclear Medicine, Klinikum Frankfurt (Oder), Prof. Mboyo-Di-Tamba Willy Vangu, Chief Specialist and Head of Nuclear Medicine, University of the Witwatersrand, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital; Prof. Tamara Geliashvili, Head, Radionuclide Therapy Department, Research Institute of Clinical and Experimental Radiology, N.N. Blokhin NMRCO; Prof. Andrey A. Stanjevskii, Professor, Nuclear Medicine Department, Almazov National Medical Centre; Dr. Foluso Arewa, Chief Consultant Nuclear Medicine Physician, Radiation and Clinical Oncologist, National Hospital, Abuja, Nigeria and Mr. Adamu Abdul, Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA) Coordinator, South West Zonal Office, Lagos, Nigeria.

The organisers, in a statement signed by the COO of the Loveworld Medical Centre Dr. Anthony Oseghale, said: “the symposium aims to explore the latest advancements and innovations in nuclear medicine, particularly focusing on the growing impact of personalized and precision medicine in treating cancer and other health conditions.”

They added that the attendees “will have the opportunity to engage with international experts, gain insights into groundbreaking research, and explore collaborative opportunities.”

