NUC raises alarm over decline in university ceremonies, plans intervention

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has expressed concern over the decline in the quality and conduct of ceremonies and special lectures in universities.

The Executive Secretary of the commission, Mr Chris Maiyaki disclosed this, in Abuja during a retreat organized by the commission for the members of the governing councils

According to the Executive Secretary, Mr. Chris Maiyaki, these events, which include matriculation, convocation, and inaugural lectures, have lost their prestige and aura due to the adoption of unsavory local mismatches.

To address this, the commission plans to establish minimum guidelines for the conduct of university ceremonies, emphasizing the need for good governance, quality, and accountability in higher education institutions.

“It is with this goal in mind that the National Universities Commission (NUC) has organised this retreat, aimed at providing insights into the various instruments as well as relevant legal and regulatory requirements that define the functions of Governing Councils. Our hope is that the Retreat will help you to understand the cross-cutting issues that are required to ensure that our Universities are positioned for greater effectiveness”.

“Your appointment is, no doubt, a testament to the unwavering commitment you have demonstrated over the years to the development of the Nigerian enterprise. I am optimistic that you will bring this commitment and your wealth of experience to bear fully on the noble task of enabling our Universities to attain their full potential”.

“Good governance is at the heart of the success of all organisations in the world over. It is, particularly, important in higher education because a university is, in many ways, a far more complicated organisation than an ordinary institution. Governance in higher education requires an appropriate framework for accommodating a diverse group of stakeholders. Indeed, good governance informs and facilitates decision-making which, in turn, enables a university to grow and prosper”, he said.

Maiyaki urged members of governing councils to demonstrate good leadership and stewardship, ensuring that universities are positioned for greater effectiveness and reputational capital is protected.

He noted that, it is only through accountability, transparency and innovative strategies that a university can be sustained in the long-term.

“Our institutions have a proud tradition of fostering intellectual curiosity, nurturing talent, and contributing to society through knowledge and discovery. In their set-up, higher education institutions are meant to be highly democratic institutions.

“The committee system which serves as the basis of decision-making, exists from the level of Council, down to the level of academic departments. The system allows issues to be freely debated and democratically decided upon at scheduled meetings. It is therefore essential for Council members to acquire extensive knowledge about the issues faced by their various institutions”, he added

The commission organized a retreat for governing council members to provide insights into legal and regulatory requirements, emphasizing the importance of good governance, transparency, and innovative strategies for sustainable university growth.

The goal is to restore the legacy of university ceremonies and ensure that higher education institutions in Nigeria uphold the highest standards.

