NUC Executive Secretary Resigns

Favour Ishember Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission professor Abubakar Rasheed has voluntarily resigned from the NUC to continue lecturing at the Bayero University Kano where he was appointed from.

Professor Rasheed while speaking to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, said he had spent seven years as the ES of the Commission.

He announced his resignation on Monday at the Commission’s headquarters while approving the issuance of a provisional license to Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello for the establishment of University, Kabba, Kogi State.

Prof Rasheed who said he would return to Bayero University Kano as a lecturer after serving as NUC boss for seven years described the new universities as his last baby in the Commission, having granted approvals to numerous universities during his seven-year administration.