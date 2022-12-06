NUC at 60: FG introduced new curriculum for university education in Nigeria

Favour Ishember, Abuja

As part of effort to make university education more responsive to meet up with current societal challenges, the Federal Government has introduced new curriculum for university education in the country to reflect the 21st century realities.

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo who unveiled the new curriculum on monday in Abuja, at the 60th anniversary celebration of the National Universities Commission, said the introduction of the Core Curriculum and Minimum Standard to university education also addresses local issues, meet international standards and uplift scholarship in our universities.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Oshinbajo commended the NUC in the unbundling of such disciplines as Agriculture and emergence of three courses namely Allied Health Sciences, Architecture and Communication as well as the media services, the three new courses in Nigerian Universities.

“This document has truly taken cognisance of the need to provide greater academic autonomy to universities with regards to development of some percentage of course content.

“I commend the commission for this decision to share the minimum credit unit required for graduation in the Nigerian university in the ratio of 70 to 30 per cent.This will further create institutional peculiarity,” he said.

The VP, further applauded the foresight of other disciplines like agriculture and the emergence of three new disciplines in the Nigerian university system such as allied health sciences, architecture and communication and media studies.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of the National Uniersities Commission, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed said in keeping with its mandate of making university education in Nigeria more responsive to the needs of the society, the National Universities Commission commenced the journey to restructure the Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards BMAS in 2018, introducing it in its place, the Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS), to re-examine existing and introduce new disciplines and programmes in the Nigerian University System.

He said the new CCMAS is a product of sustained stakeholder interactions over two years. “the composition of each panel took into consideration, the triple helix model, as a unique feature.This, he said, involved a blend of academic experts, academies, government (represented by NUC), professional bodies and of course, the private sector represented by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

In order to enrich the draft documents, copies of each discipline were forwarded to all critical stakeholders including the relevant academic units in Nigerian Universities, the private sector, professional bodies and the academies for their comments and input.

These inputs along with the curriculum of programmes obtained from some foreign and renowned universities served as major working materials for the various panels constituted for that purpose.’’ He stated .

According to professor Rasheed, ‘‘the new curriculum unbundled the Bachelor of Agriculture, Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication and the Bachelor of Architecture Programmes, while establishing some emerging specializations in these fields as obtained globally.

He continued:”This is in furtherance of the goal of producing fit for purpose graduates. The Allied Health Sciences was also carved out as a new Discipline from the existing Basic Medical Sciences discipline’’.

Professor Rashheed explained that the CCMAS documents are uniquely structured to provide for 70% of core courses for each programme, while allowing universities to utilise the remaining 30% for other innovative courses in their peculiar areas of focus.

In addition to the overall Learning Outcomes for each discipline, there are also Learning Outcomes for each programme and course. In general, programmes are typically structured such that a student does not carry less than 30 credit units or more than 48 credit units per session. He said.