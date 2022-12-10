NUC Accreditation teams, Commend Covenant University’s Quality Standard

As part of the 5-year cycle of accreditation of programmes in Nigerian universities, two sets of accreditors from the National Universities Commission (NUC) are at Covenant University for the accreditation of the Computer Science programme and Civil Engineering.

The leader of the team on an accreditation visit to the Department of Computer Science, Professor Adio Taofiki Akinwale, speaking on behalf of both teams during a courtesy visit to the University Management, said they were on a peer review exercise to see how the departments in focus have adhered to and complied with the Benchmark Minimum Academic Standard as stipulated by the NUC.

Professor Akinwale said Covenant is known for excellence, not just within Nigeria but also on the continent; as a result, an institution with such renowned status is expected to adopt best practices in its academic procedures. “We are here to ascertain and confirm that there is no deviation from NUC’s stipulated standards,” he added.

In response, Vice-Chancellor Professor Abiodun H. Adebayo stated that an exercise of this magnitude is intended to improve our academic system, and thus the university’s readiness is not taken for granted.

Professor Adebayo notes that the profiles of the members of the team show they will be value adding in their objective assignment of Covenant. “We look forward to this accreditation exercise as another opportunity to learn, unlearn, and relearn what is considered best practice in the mission to reposition tertiary education in Nigeria,” he said.