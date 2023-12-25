Champion Newspapers Limited
Nsu celebrates Kelechi Ekeoba on retirement as Assistant Comtroller General of Nigerian Immigration Service

Sir Kelechi Ekeoba Assistant Comtroller General Nigerian Immigration Service (Rtd) with his wife Mrs Ngozi Ekeoba, former Director General of the National Orientation Service at Kelechi's retirement celebration service.
Retirement. (R–L) …Sir Kelechi Ekeoba; Assistant Comtroller General, Nigerian Immigration Service, Prof Basil Ojukwu; president, Nsu Elite Forum and Sir James Isilebo; an Abuja-based businessman at the ongoing retirement celebration of Kelechi Ekeoba holding at his country Home Ezeoke Nsu in Ehime Mbano LAG of Imo state.

 

 

