NSML’s training centre earns prestigious UK MCA Accreditation for courses.

NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited’s (NSML’s) Maritime Centre of Excellence (MCOE) has made history by becoming the first training centre in Africa to receive the highly sought-after accreditation from the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (UK MCA).

This groundbreaking achievement allows the Maritime Centre of Excellence (MCOE) to deliver and issue certificates for the STCW 2010 Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) and Basic Liquefied Gas Tanker Cargo Operations courses, placing it among globally recognised maritime training institutions.

The UK MCA, an agency under the UK Department for Transport, is renowned for regulating maritime standards and safety worldwide. Its accreditation is often referred to as the “Gold Standard” in maritime training, a mark of excellence that underscores the quality of the MCOE’s programmes.

Reacting to the accreditations, NSML’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Abdulkadir K. Ahmed, said achieving this certification was no easy feat as the centre underwent a rigorous two-year review process, during which it was thoroughly evaluated against stringent international standards.

He emphasised that the accreditation confirms that the MCOE’s courses are not only in line with global best practices but also crucial for enhancing maritime safety, modern navigation, and operational efficiency.

Mr. Abdulkadir K. Ahmed expressed immense pride in the certifications, stressing that it was a significant milestone for both NSML and the maritime industry in Africa.

“Earning the UK MCA accreditation is a testament to the high standards we maintain at the MCOE. The accreditation has been a key objective for the MCOE since its inception. This accreditation allows us to offer the accredited courses, not just to our crew but to seafarers across Nigeria and beyond. With this milestone, we expect that seafarers will no longer need to travel overseas to renew their certifications, leading to significant savings in both travel and recertification costs. This achievement aligns perfectly with our growth and sustainability goals, positioning the MCOE as a fully-fledged, advanced maritime training centre, accredited to provide top-tier training and competency development programs for seafarers in Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

The newly accredited courses are vital for seafarers globally, as they are mandatory for those aiming to advance their careers and ensure safe operations at sea. With this accreditation, NSML’s MCOE is poised to become a leading hub for maritime training in Africa.

This landmark achievement strengthens the status of NSML and MCOE as industry leaders and sets a new benchmark for maritime training in Africa.