NSF: Anambra Sports Commission  Boss commends Soludo support, Promises Better Outing In next edition

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The Chairman of Anambra Sports Development Commission, ASDC, Estate Onyedum has expressed gratitude to the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo for his political and financial support towards the successful participation of the state contingent at the just concluded 21st National Sports Festival (NSF) in Asaba, Delta State.

The state which had a total of 249-man team including 204 athletes and 45 officials took the 14th position on the medal table with thirty nine medals made up of six gold, nine silver and twenty four bronze medals.

To this end, the state has broke its own record of six Gold, nine Silver and twenty two Bronze medal won at last year’s National Sports Festival in Edo State and 17th position on the medal table.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the biennial festival in Asaba on Saturday, Onyedum commended the Anambra contingent for their competitive spirit and good conduct.

He said that the Governor had demonstrated his love for sports and youths of Anambra by ensuring that the state participated at the festival with a large contingent despite the harsh economy.

Onyedum said, “My gratitude goes to Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra who within eight months in office sponsored the Anambra team to compete with their contemporaries from across the country.

“He has shown that he loves sports, he has proven that he us bit only interested in driving the economy but in building youths through sports.”

He described the performance of the Anambra team as impressive given the circumstances of the preparations, promising that next outing would be better.

The Chairman however regretted that two gold medals prospects who could have won three gold medals did not join the team because of poaching problems and academics.

The chairman promised to build a state team that would be grassroots based and comprehensive while ensuring that Anambra would come out stronger in the next edition to be hosted by Ogun State in 2023.

“Recall that in the last edition in Edo State, Anambra won six gold but that with wonder kid Stephanie Onusiriuka and Chinecherem Nnamdi who won two gold and one gold in gymnastics and javelin respectively but they did not come with us this year.