NSE urges Osun govt to address welfare of engineers….Holds National conference, AGM Nov. 18-22, 2024

In order to strengthen its collaboration with the Osun State government, the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has requested the implementation of the Level 9 entry point for Engineers into public service and Gazetting of the enhanced salary scale for Engineers.

President/Chairman-in-Council of NSE, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, made the requests in her speech during the visit to the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke on Friday in Osogbo, the state capital.

Engr. Oguntala made the requests while inviting Governor Adeleke to the 2024 National Engineering Conference, Exhibition, and Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for November 18th to 22nd, with the theme “Sustainable Engineering Solutions to Food Security and Climate Change.”

The NSE also requested the appointment of Engineers to head engineering-based agencies as provided by statutory requirements; Permanent employment for Engineers currently on contract, such as those at Osun State Polytechnic; Construction of an engineering complex for NSE Osogbo Branch to serve as a hub for innovation and professional development; and Provision of a bus for NSE Osogbo Branch to facilitate efficient coordination and participation in activities.

Also it requested for the support the National Engineering conference and attend as Guest of Honour; facilitate the participation of at least 100 Osun State Engineers by sponsoring their attendance to the Engineering Conference and allotment of land to Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) for Agricultural innovation and economic empowerment.

Engr. Oguntala, who disclosed that The NSE planned to partner with the Osun State Government to train 300 youths in Prepaid Meter Installation and Solar Technology, further said: “NSE proposes setting up joint committee charged with developing the Osun State policy document on the Industrialization Road Map”.

According to her, the Skills Development in Prepaid Meter Installation and Solar Technology is aimed at empowering 300 young indigenes across the three senatorial districts, with 100 participants from each district.

“Our focus is to enhance the technical capacity of our youth, preparing them for active participation in the energy sector and positioning Osun State as a leader in sustainable technology adoption”, she stated.

Commending Governor Adeleke for his administration’s dedication to promoting strong partnerships with stakeholders in the engineering sector, the NSE President said: “We deeply value and appreciate your commitment,. We also commend the numerous ongoing projects under your leadership, which are transforming the State, improving infrastructure, and enhancing the quality of life for the people of Osun. Notable and praise worthy among the initiative is the launching of the 100 billion naira infrastructural project in 2023 which has now transformed into physical city roads and Local Government roads, hospitals, schools and flyovers. Your vision and drive for progress are commendable, and we are proud to witness the positive changes occurring across the State”.

On the forthcoming NSE National Conference, Engr. Oguntala stated: “We expect over 6,000 engineers, development stakeholders, policy formulators, and industry leaders from Nigeria and beyond to attend. This conference offers a prime opportunity for networking and showcasing innovations. We formally invite Your Excellency to attend as Guest of Honour and to support the conference by sponsoring key components and Engineers in your Ministries”.

Thanking the Governor for hosting the NSE members, the President said: “I firmly believe that through our continued partnership, we can make substantial contributions to the ongoing progress and prosperity of Osun State and, by extension, Nigeria”.

