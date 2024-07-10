NSE President seek enforcement of Local Content Laws in Oil, Gas Sector

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, has called for the renewed efforts to strengthen local content policies in the oil and gas industry.

Speaking at the National Assembly Stakeholders Engagement organized by the National Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), titled: “Deepening Collaborations between the Oil and Gas Industry and the National Assembly,”

NSE President emphasized the need for increased participation of Nigerian engineers, technologists, and contractors in the industry which would build local capacity, create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and reduce the country’s dependency on foreign expertise, thereby retaining more value within the economy.

Moreso, at the event, NSE President commended NAPE and the National Assembly for their efforts in strengthening local content laws that is governing the oil and gas industry.

She urged the government to take further steps to secure oil and gas-producing areas to combat the activities of vandals and hoodlums disrupting oil exploitation activities.

