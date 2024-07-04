NSE President receives CEO Lee Engineering for collaboration

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, welcomed the Group Chairman/CEO of Lee Engineering Group and Allied Companies Ltd, Chief Dr. Leemon A. Ikpea, CON, for a collaborative meeting at the Secretariat Office on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Chief Dr. Ikpea emphasized the contributions of his Agbonjagwe Leemon Ikpea Foundation (ALIF), which has trained over a hundred engineers and 3,000 employees at Lee Engineering, spanning the Oil, Gas, Power, Hospitality, and Aviation sectors.

The NSE President proposed an exchange program where engineering faculty lecturers could undertake sabbaticals at Lee Engineering, and Lee Engineering engineers could teach practical skills at universities. This initiative aims to enhance the skills and knowledge of both lecturers and students, aligning with the Outcome Based Education policy.

This productive meeting sets the stage for continued collaboration and mutual benefit between the two organizations.

