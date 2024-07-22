NSE President Oguntala identifies threats to Nigeria’s food security

President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, has identified inefficient farming practices, inadequate infrastructure, climate change impacts and security issues as part of the threats to Nigeria’s food security.

Engr. Oguntala, who is also President/Chairman-in-Council of the NSE, stated these at the NSE Manchester Branch, Northern Powerhouse Stakeholders’ Event, Maiden Engr. Ademola Olorunfemi Public Discourse and Dinner held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Manchester. The topic for the discourse was “Achieving Food Security in Nigeria with Diaspora Engagement”.

Stating that food security is not merely about the availability of food; the NSE President said it encompassed accessibility, affordability, and the quality of food necessary for a healthy life.

Engr. Oguntala stated: “In Nigeria, despite our rich agricultural heritage, we face numerous challenges, including inefficient farming practices, inadequate infrastructure, and climate change impacts, and lately security issues has appeared a threat to our food security. Our Diaspora community possesses vast knowledge, skills, and resources. I strongly believe that the engagement of Diaspora professionals can bridge the gap of our local need”.

She disclosed that the NSE planned to establish Demonstration Farms and Engineering Villages across the six geo-political zones, thereby enabling our Engineers to apply their expertise in mechanized farming, irrigation systems, and sustainable agricultural practices.

According to her, these hubs will not only centralize cutting-edge equipment for optimal resource use but also serve as innovation incubators where new agricultural technologies can be developed and tested.

“Furthermore, through workshops and mentorship programs at our Entrepreneurship Fairs, we seek to foster collaboration between emerging and senior agricultural entrepreneurs. Our goal is to attract funding partners from key government parastatals like Bank of Industry (BOI) and Nigerian Export Import Bank (NEXIMBANK), ensuring our members can scale their agri-businesses, thus driving economic empowerment and food security for Nigeria”, she added.

Pointing out that the NSE is committed to supporting food security initiatives in the country, adding: “We recognize the leading role of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the various initiatives by the State Governments in this regard, particularly, efforts at developing sustainable solutions for Nigeria’s food systems.

“On Friday, July 4, 2024, I led our team to pay an official visit to the Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Food Security; discourses at the meeting were centered on boosting production along the food value chain. As a step forward we made a passionate appeal for our government to strengthen and patronize our vital companies and public institutions like the National Centre for Agricultural Mechanization (NCAM), Steyr Nigeria Ltd, Niji Lukas the agricultural equipment manufacturers, and the Agricultural & Equipment Fabrication Association of Nigeria (AMEFAN), for our farmers to maximize their expertise as far as agricultural activities are concerned.

“The Nigerian Society of Engineers strategic agenda includes a robust Agricultural Entrepreneurship Development Programme which has been designed to enhance the agricultural sector’s productivity and innovation. By equipping our Engineers with entrepreneurial skills, we aim to revolutionize agri-businesses through advanced engineering solutions”.

She further said that worried by the food security challenges, the NSE has taken the step to use the opportunity of its 2024 National Engineering Conference which will hold between the 18th and 24th of November, 2024 to discuss the matter of food security, adding that:”The theme of this year’s conference is “Sustainable Engineering Solutions to Food Security and Climate Change”.

Oguntala said over 6,000 practising Engineers in the academia and industry, as well as other development stakeholders, policy formulators, captains of industry and entrepreneurs, especially in the oil and gas Industry and Food Security value chain from across Nigeria and other parts of the World are expected at the conference.

The NSE President also said the event would offer the auspicious prospects for participants to network with Investors, Technical and Financial Experts for sustainable collaborations. The conference also has a Grand Exhibition for industry players in various sectors of the infrastructure value chain to showcase products and expertise to the world.

She commended the Chairman, Executive Committee and the entire members of NSE Manchester Branch for instituting the Lecture and for the meticulous work that has gone into organizing the programme.

Attesting to the hard work by the colleagues in Manchester who pushed relentlessly to the expeditious establishment of the Branch, Oguntala congratulated those who were part of the move as well as all that are now doing so much for the Branch to thrive and expand our network across the UK.

Eulogizing Engr. Olorunfemi, Oguntala said: “As President, Engr. Olorunfemi made a lot of contributions, which improved the corporate image of the Nigerian Society of Engineers. Earlier, he served in various capacities in the Society, culminating into his investiture as the 29th President on January 14, 2014. On assumption of office, President Olorunfemi initiated a campaign for patronage of made-in-Nigeria products. As a matter of deliberate policy, Engr. Olorunfemi insisted that only made-in-Nigeria products should be procured for official use at the National Secretariat of NSE; such as computers and accessories, conference materials, official vehicles and other appliances. All Branches and Divisions were also encouraged to do same”.

For a better society