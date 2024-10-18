NSE President attends Launch of Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line passenger operations

Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), attended the highly anticipated launch of the passenger operations for the first phase of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line, covering the Oyingbo to Agbado route. The event, held in Lagos, was marked by the presence of the Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, key figures in the engineering and transport sectors as well as government officials.

The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line, a pivotal part of Lagos State’s Strategic Transport Master Plan, is one of six rail lines and a monorail proposed to enhance the state’s urban transportation system.

The NSE President praised the project’s completion, highlighting the critical role it will play in alleviating traffic congestion and providing a faster, more reliable means of transportation in the state. She emphasized the importance of continued investment in infrastructure development, which will have a lasting impact on the economy and the quality of life for Lagos residents.

Engr. Margaret Oguntala also expressed her pride on the fact that Nigerian Engineers led by Engr. Abimbola Akinajo, FNSE are in the forefront of the development of the monumental structure.

