NSE pays courtesy visit to Nigerian Naval Dockyard in Lagos

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), under the leadership of President Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNS paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Navy Dockyard, a pivotal institution renowned for its expertise in naval engineering. The purpose of the visit is to foster partnerships and explore opportunities for engineers within the maritime and naval sectors, underscoring the growing focus on Nigeria’s Blue Economy.

Vice President, Corporate Services, Engr. Dr. Felicia Nnenna Agubata, FNSE, represented the President who emphasized the strategic importance of the Naval Dockyard in national development.

Moreso, the visit is a significant step towards enhancing collaboration between the Nigerian engineering community and the Nigerian Navy.

She highlighted how the Dockyard’s contributions align with Nigeria’s efforts to build a sustainable Blue Economy, focusing on marine infrastructure and naval engineering.

Also, the NSE delegation emphasized the need to create avenues for young engineers to engage in marine vessel design, renewable marine energy technologies, and collaborative innovation with the Dockyard. These initiatives are expected to strengthen Nigeria’s naval capabilities while generating new entrepreneurship and job opportunities within the maritime sector.

‘The leadership of the Nigerian Naval Dockyard welcomed the collaboration, expressing their willingness to work with the NSE on future projects aimed at leveraging Nigeria’s marine resources for economic growth.

This visit is set to solidify ties between the NSE and the Nigerian Navy, positioning engineers as key players in driving Nigeria’s sustainable maritime advancements.

