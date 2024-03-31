NSE Oron Branch Holds Maiden Public Lecture In Honor Of Edet Amana

*Inducts 21 Corporate Members.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

Oron Branch of Nigerian Society of Engineers in Akwa Ibom State, has flagged off its Public Lecture series beginning the maiden edition in honor of a doyen of engineering profession, Engr. Dr. Edet J. Amana, OON said to be the first registered engineer in the then South Eastern State, comprising present day Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.

The event held at Oron Civic center, Oron Town, over the weekend with the theme “Creating more engineering jobs in Akwa Ibom State: Constraints, strategies and sustainability”, also featured the induction of twenty one new corporate members.

Speaking at the well attended event, the chairman of Nigerian Society of Engineers, Oron Branch, Engr. Benedict Edenseting MNSE, MNSChE, said “the branch considered it imperative to honor this engineering genius alive, instead of instituting a memorial lecture in his honor, as against the common practice where great people are often celebrated after their demise.”

According to him, the man being celebrated, deserves even more accolades for his outstanding successes in the field of engineering, humanity and spiritual life.

He described self reliance, job creation and self employment as critical components of ARISE AGENDA of Governor Umo Eno and called on engineers to key into the policy document by creating more engineering jobs for themselves and non engineers alike.

He said it was against this background that the branch has deemed it necessary to invite a world class Mechanical engineer, Engr. Dr. Anietie Ukpong , a chief Performance engineer with General Motors, United States of America to deliver this edition’s lecture, through zoom and therefore advised engineers and non engineers to take advantage to learn and unlearn from his wealth of knowledge.

“Engineers don’t work in isolation, therefore, Oron branch of NSE has deemed it fit to provide this platform to interested Akwa Ibom people to learn or unlearn from the fountain of knowledge of this renowned engineer , a performance engineer with General Motors, United States of America.”

Bringing his address to conclusion with the words of one of the greatest Presidents of United States of America, J. F. Kennedy who told the Americans to think first what they can do for the country and not what the country can do for them, he charged all engineers to be true ambassadors of the noble profession.

“Think first of what you can do for the profession and not what the profession can do for you. That way, you will at all times do what is right to promote the overall wellbeing of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and Nigeria at large.”

The celebration and immortalization of the engineering icon by Oron branch of NSE was applauded by distinguished Nigerians who breezed in from four corners of Nigeria, in their various goodwill messages, relived how the uncommon philanthropist touched the young, old and elderly in his life time, saying that he deserves the honor and even more.

One of the presenters of the goodwill messages was chairman, South South Professional Forum of Engineers, Eng. Mfon T. E. Essien FNSE, fimc, Obong Uforo Afaha Iman, who described every meeting with him as an opportunity to learn more from his deep fountain of wisdom and received guidelines for life management.

“He is a study in godliness, strategy, excellence and integrity,” he added.

Joy of the twenty one members newly inducted knew no bound as they were all alive to witness this day becoming a reality. One of them, Udoh Samuel Inyang, an indigene of Ikono local government area based in Oron, in an interview with this paper revealed that he practiced for over twenty one years as non registered engineer even though he was a duly qualified engineer.

Responding to all the encomiums poured on him, Chief Amana attributed his modest achievements in life to God’s benevolence and requested those that would want God to work with them to actualize their life ambition to submit their names to the Oron branch chairman for onward transmission to him. The President of Nigerian Society of Engineers , represented by the Deputy President, Engr Aliu Rabiu, FNSE, chaired the occasion. The event was witnessed by many dignitaries including Government officials, Academics, Traditional Rulers, Students , Friends and well wishers.