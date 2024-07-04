NSE ,NGA forge Strategic Partnership for Engineering , Gas Sector Development

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) have announced a strategic partnership to collaborate on various areas of mutual interest. This development was revealed during a courtesy visit by NGA officials to the NSE headquarters at the National Engineering Centre (NEC) in Abuja.

The NGA delegation, led by Ex-Officio Engr. Chichi Emenike, emphasized the NGA’s enthusiasm for partnering with the NSE to enhance the capabilities of engineers, particularly those pursuing careers in the oil and gas industry. He highlighted several key areas for potential collaboration, including promoting career development among young women in the oil and gas sector, promoting science education among girls, raising awareness about the domestic use of gas, and promoting Nigerian content development within the sector.

In response, NSE President, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, welcomed the partnership, noting that capacity building for engineers is a central aspect of her vision for the NSE. She expressed particular enthusiasm for the school girls’ program, which aligns with ongoing efforts to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education in schools. The NSE President affirmed the Society’s commitment to working with the NGA on a broad range of initiatives aimed at accelerating the country’s development.

