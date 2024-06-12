NSE lauded for recognizing Seplat as leading indigenous energy coy

Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Roger Brown, has thanked the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) team for recognizing the company as a leading indigenous energy company and for the partnership over the years.

Mr. Brown gave the thanks on Monday, during the Visit of President and Chairman –in-Council of the NSE to SEPLAT Energy Plc in Lagos.

Mr. Brown congratulated Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala on her emergence as the first female President of NSE since inception in 1958.

According to Mr. Brown, Seplat Energy is a leading Nigeria’s energy transition with accessible, affordable and reliable energy that drives social and economic prosperity.

He added: “As the nation’s trusted independent energy supplier, we understand that Nigeria’s energy transition is a unique challenge. It needs leaders with the long-term vision, local insight and courage to forge new pathways.

“We are one of them. Step by step, we’re bringing together likeminded trailblazers and forming networks of partners to make cleaner forms of energy more available and reliable for everyone. Each step propels us further, and in our mission to lead Nigeria’s energy transition with accessible, reliable and sustainable energy that drives Nigeria’s social and economic prosperity.

“In line with our strategy to deliver energy transition, we have assessed various midstream gas, power, and renewable investment opportunities that are focused on increasing energy supply and reliability, lowering costs, and reducing carbon intensity of Nigeria’s electricity consumption”.

Earlier in her speech, the President of the NSE, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, had said the visit of the team underscored the significant value that NSE places on the Seplat Energy Plc as a leading key player in Nigeria’s energy sector.

As part of the objectives for its establishment, Engr. Oguntala said the NSE was “committed to focusing on collaboration with, as well as influencing and providing quality advice to the various arms of the government, Commerce and Industry sector players, the Academia and the society at large”.

Stating that its visit underscored the importance of collaboration, the NSE President said: “We are glad Seplat Energy PLC has roundly demonstrated leadership in the energy sector shown to be a good example of innovation, sustainability, and excellence within the industry. Your efforts in reducing carbon emissions, investing in renewable energy sources, and supporting local communities align perfectly with the values and objectives of the NSE.

“NSE is desirous of expanding its renewable energy installations at its headquarters building in Abuja. We believe that working together with us to expand this infrastructure will go a long way in helping us to achieve our objectives and bolster your contribution to supporting more sustainable and prosperous future for our country.

“NSE also seeks to collaborate with Seplat Energy PLC in the realm of capacity building and professional development. Our Engineers are the backbone of the energy sector, and it is crucial that they are equipped with the latest knowledge, skills, and technologies. We propose the establishment of joint training programmes, workshops and research initiatives that will not only enhance the capabilities of our Engineers but also drive innovation within the sector.

“As we look towards the future, it is clear that the path to sustainable development lies in strong partnerships and collective actions. The NSE is committed to fostering such partnerships, and we are confident that our collaboration with Seplat Energy PLC will yield significant benefits for both our organizations and for the nation as a whole”, Oguntala added.

