NSE delegates arrives Freetown for 2024 SLIE Biennial Conference

The Nigerian Society of Engineers,(NSE) delegates have arrived Freetown, Sierra Leone, to participate in the 2024 Biennial Conference of the Sierra Leone Institution of Engineers (SLIE).

The conference was slated to take place from June 25th to 28th at the New Brookfields Hotel on Jomo Kenyatta Road, with the theme “Contemporary Approaches to Engineering Education and Practices.

The NSE delegation, was led by its President, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, who received a warm welcomed at the airport by the Sierra Leone Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Timothy Musa Kabba.

This warm reception underscores the importance of the conference and the strong ties between the engineering communities of both countries.

Oguntala expressed her enthusiasm for the event, highlighting the significance of such gatherings in fostering regional cooperation and advancing the engineering profession across Africa. “This conference presents a unique opportunity for us to exchange ideas, share knowledge, and collaborate on solutions that address the pressing challenges in our field,” she stated.

Moreso, the NSE President will chair the first technical session of the conference, setting the stage for a series of discussions on key topics such as emerging approaches to engineering education, addressing climate vulnerability, artificial intelligence in education and general practices, and the role of engineering diplomacy in foreign policy.

Meanwhile, the NSE delegates are expected to contribute significantly to the discussions, drawing on their extensive experience and expertise. Their participation aligns with NSE’s commitment to enhancing engineering education and practices through continuous learning and international collaboration.

