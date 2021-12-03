NSE Celebrates Engr Chief E C Iwuanyanwu with the 5th Edition It’s lecture series

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Owerri branch once again celebrated one of it’s own Engr Chief E C Iwuanyanwu describing him as the ICON of Engineering profession

Speaking at the 5th edition of the Engr Chief E C Iwuanyanwu annual lecture series organized by the Owerri branch of the society and held in Owerri Thursday, the Chairman Engr Dr Eze Innocent Ochiagha said, ” our celebrity today, Engr Chief E C Iwuanyanwu is a colossus of a type”

However, talking on the topic, advocacy for good governance and engineering intervention for sustainable development, the Chairman further said that the role of Engineers and engineering profession in nation building cannot be over emphasized

He said, “it is therefore time to develop our Indigenous engineering capability by giving our Engineers the opportunity to contribute their quota in bringing about the overall sustainable development of this our great nation”

The Chairman further said that the Nigerian economy will continue to be hampered if policy makers fail to enact local content law for the construction industry

According to him, ” globally, the construction industry has been acknowledged to be a pillar to the economic development, pointing out that investment in to the construction industry trickles down to various sectors of the economy

Also speaking in solidarity to Engr Chief Iwuanyanwu, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma commended the society of Engineers for honouring and celebrating Engr Iwuanyanwu for his outstanding achievements in engineering sector of the economy

The Governor who spoke through his deputy, Prof. Placid Njoku noted that the event has been done to propel the younger generation into engineering profession

In appreciation he announced donation of 100,000 Naira to each of the best graduating students in various tertiary institutions in the country who were invited to grace the occasion

He further said that the best graduating students of Imo State origin would be given automatic employment in the state civil service while those of them who would want to do their masters degree would be assisted by the state government

However, in a lecture titled ” state of infrastructures in Nigeria, an embarrassment to local content advocacy in the construction industry, the lecturer, Engr Prof. Samuel Uchechukeu Edozie of the faculty of engineering University of Porthacourt Rivers State noted that the state of infrastructures in various sectors of the economy has been a topical issue at the front burner of national discourse for some years now

According to him, ” a consensus conclusion appears to be gross inadequate in all sectors, power, transport, housing, education, health, communication, industrial and others

He however recommended, that an engineering regulatory authority or council together with the professional engineering body which should rise up to it’s responsibility of monitoring and calling the shots in engineering practice

Further he recommended that government should forthwith cease and indeed out law the practice of appointing non engineers as ministers, commissioners, Directors General, Directors, or Heads of engineering related ministries and units of government