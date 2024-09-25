NSE Abeokuta members visit EPAIL, Nigeria’s pioneer ballistic manufacturer……Explore potential collaborations

Chairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Abeokuta Branch, Engr. Olumayowa Idowu, FNSE, in order to drive local technological advancement, led a visit to Equipment and Protective Applications International Limited (EPAIL) – a member of MOMAS Group of Companies, Nigeria’s premier ballistic manufacturer.

The visit marked a vital step towards potential collaboration between NSE Abeokuta and EPAIL, to drive technological innovations and security enhancements across Nigeria.

In other words, the visit was to explore potential collaborations focused on advancing local research and development, particularly in security solutions that safeguard lives and properties.

The Chairman of EPAIL, Engr. Kola Balogun, who warmly welcomed Engr. Idowu, provided a comprehensive tour of the company’s facilities, emphasizing the company’s status as the first manufacturing facility in Nigeria to produce bulletproof vests, ballistic helmets, and other defence-related equipment.

Highlighting the company’s partnership with the Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), underscoring EPAIL’s commitment to meeting Nigeria’s security demands, Engr. Balogun showcased the company’s indigenous approach to innovation through its dedicated Research and Development team. He added that the team continually worked on creating cutting-edge security solutions, stating that EPAIL’s expertise has been critical in providing risk assessments and advanced protective solutions for critical infrastructure across all 36 states of the federation.

Engr. Idowu, who expressed satisfaction with the state-of-the-art security technologies and international best practices seen at EPAIL, commended the company’s adherence to global standards, as evidenced by international certifications, and praised the fact that all the technical staff are Nigerians.

He added: “It’s commendable that such high-quality defense products are manufactured right here in Ogun State”.

Earlier, it would be recalled that NSE Abeokuta had proposed to Ogun State Government the enhancement of state security through locally-developed communication devices in the native Yoruba language and Carbon Emission Tracker (CET) drones for aerial surveillance.

According to the engineers, these solutions, including EPAIL’s innovations, could significantly boost local security and safety efforts.

