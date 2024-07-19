NSE Abeokuta elects Olumayowa Idowu as new Chairman

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Abeokuta Branch has elected Engr. Olumayowa Idowu, as its new Chairman. This marks a significant milestone as he assumes the role as youngest individual to hold the position in the Branch’s 46-year history.

The election took place during the branch’s 2024 Annual General Meeting held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State, during which members elected new executives. Engr. Ademola Olagunju, the electoral chairman, officially announced Idowu’s victory.

This made Engr. Olumayowa Idowu, the 17th Chairman of the Branch and the youngest to assume the position in the history of the 46-year-old Branch.

He is taking over from Engr. Ismail Adenuga, a Fellow of Nigerian Society of Engineers, who has served the Branch diligently for two years.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected chairman expressed his enthusiasm and commitment to revitalizing the NSE Abeokuta Branch.

Idowu stated that he and his team embraces the new task with enthusiasm and determination as they are committed to rebuilding the NSE Abeokuta Branch, understanding the magnitude of the tasks ahead.

He outlined his vision while he emphasized the importance of taking decisive action to drive positive change within the branch. We are prepared to embark on this journey starting tomorrow, aiming to rewrite the story of NSE Abeokuta in terms of professional development, member welfare, intergovernmental and industry collaborations, advocacy, improved community impact, and enhanced publicity. Our vision is clear, and our resolve is firm.“In pursuit of our goals, we recognize that greatness will not be achieved by taking the easy road but by choosing the right path. As American President Franklin Roosevelt once said, ‘There are many ways of going forward, but only one way of standing still.’ We dare not stand still; we dare not let the opportunities of our future pass us by. We know the proper way forward for our Branch, and we shall take it,” Idowu said.

Joining Idowu in steering the branch’s course is a newly elected executive committee comprising: Engr. Dr. Adekunle Musa, FNSE, as the Vice Chairman, Engr. Dr. Abolaji Ilori as the General Secretary, Engr. Ayomide Esther Bello as the Assistant General Secretary, Engr. Ismail Adeyemi as the Technical Secretary, and Engr. Olusina Agbaje as the Assistant Technical Secretary.

Additional elected members are Engr. Gbenga Osungboye as Treasurer, Engr. Adegoke Adewale as Financial Secretary, Engr. Solomon Ogbaje as Publicity Secretary, Engr. Bukola Olodeokuta as Assistant Publicity Secretary, Engr. Toyin Oyeneye as Internal Auditor, Engr. Dr. Grace Amusan as Ex-Officio, and Engr. Ismail Adenuga, FNSE, as Immediate Past Chairman.

The 12th Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers also conducted its AGM, where many far-reaching decisions were made. Besides report presentations, the meeting was an opportunity to appreciate the outgoing executives under the leadership of the 16th Chairman, Engr. Ismail Adenuga, FNSE, who served the Branch meritoriously during their period of stewardship.

Meanwhile, the ceremonial inauguration will be fixed on a later date.

