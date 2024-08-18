NSE Abeokuta commends FG on JICA’s $500m investment in Ogun State Power Infrastructure, calls for collaboration

.Urges Ogun govt to complement the initiatives

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Abeokuta Branch, Ogun State has expressed support for the recently-announced $500 million investment by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to enhance power infrastructure in the state.

This significant investment, disclosed by the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, focuses on strengthening the transmission network along the Lagos-Ogun Industrial corridor, particularly in the Agbara, Sagamu and Mowe clusters.

This development marks a critical milestone in addressing the persistent power challenges faced by industries and residents in the region.

A statement signed by the Branch Chairman, Engr. Olumayowa Idowu, FNSE, the NSE Abeokuta Branch laudedthe proactive efforts of the Ministry of Power under Adelabu’s leadership.

The statement emphasized the importance of ongoing projects under the Presidential Power Initiative and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which include constructing new power transmission substations, upgrading existing ones and reconductoring weak high-voltage power lines.

These initiatives are crucial for boosting the state’s power transmission capacity, which is vital for the continued growth of Ogun State’s industrial zones.

The NSE Abeokuta Branch also urged the Ogun State Government to take the necessary steps to complement these federal initiatives.

Specifically, the branch encouraged the state government to collaborate closely with gas pipeline operators to enhance the infrastructure that supplies gas to power plants and industries within Ogun State.

According to Engr. Idowu, “Ensuring a steady and reliable supply of gas is critical for maximizing the benefits of the upgraded power transmission infrastructure and sustaining industrial productivity.”

As a professional body with extensive expertise in engineering and infrastructure development, the NSE Abeokuta Branch reiterated its commitment to collaborating with both federal and state governments in executing these projects.

The organization emphasized its readiness to offer professional services and technical expertise to ensure that the projects are completed to the highest standards, delivering sustainable and long-term benefits to the people and industries of the State.

“It is imperative to highlight the importance of the local content policy in this context. The NSE Abeokuta Branch strongly advocates for the involvement of local engineers in implementing these projects in line with Executive Order 5. By leveraging the Local Content Act, we can ensure that our engineers play a central role in executing these initiatives, fostering local expertise, and contributing to the economic empowerment of our communities”, the body stated.

Engr. Idowu, who applauded the efforts of JICA, the Ministry of Power, and all stakeholders involved in these transformative projects, expressed optimism for continued collaboration to achieve the shared goal of improving power supply and driving economic growth in Ogun State.

