NSE Abeokuta Branch seeks collaboration with Ogun Oshun River Basin Development Authority on Environmental Sustainability, Infrastructure Development

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Abeokuta Branch, has proposed a professional collaboration with the Ogun Oshun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA), citing common goals in environmental sustainability, flood control, and infrastructure development.

This request was made during a courtesy visit by the NSE Abeokuta Branch to the Managing Director/CEO of OORBDA, Engr Dr. Adedeji Ashiru, FNSE.

The delegation, led by the Branch Chairman, Engr Olumayowa Idowu, FNSE, visited the OORBDA headquarters in Abeokuta to formally congratulate Engr Dr. Ashiru on his recent appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

During the visit, Engr Idowu stressed the importance of forging a professional partnership between the NSE Abeokuta Branch and OORBDA, highlighting their shared objectives in environmental and infrastructure projects.

He outlined the Branch’s recent initiatives such as comprehensive flood assessments and community infrastructure development, which align with OORBDA’s water resources management mandate.

In his response, Engr Dr. Ashiru, who expressed pride in his affiliation with the NSE, affirmed his commitment to supporting the Branch’s initiatives.

He emphasized OORBDA’s crucial role in executing the Federal Government’s “Renewed Hope” agenda, focused on improving the quality of life for Nigerians.

Dr. Ashiru further disclosed plans to commence the dredging of the Ikorodu-Isheri water channel on Friday, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance water management and environmental safety in the region.

The visit served to strengthen ties between the NSE Abeokuta Branch and OORBDA, with both parties dedicated to promoting sustainable engineering and infrastructure development across Ogun State and beyond.

