NSCDC Warns Personnel Against misuse of the social media

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE

Awka

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Anambra State Command, has warned its personnel against misuse of social media.

The command said there was need for personnel to adhere strictly with the social media policy of the Corps .

Olatunde Maku , the NSCDC Anambra State Commandant gave the warning while delivering a lecture on guidelines to adhere in the use of social media by officers and men to the newly recruited personnel undergoing in -house training at the State Command Headquarters in Awka. .

Represented by the Anambra State Command Spokesperson, Superintendent of Corps, Okadigbo Edwin, the NSCDC helmsman called on the trainees to engage in activities that would positively show case the image of the Corps . He urged them to desist from indiscriminate use of the social media platforms for negative postings.

Maku advised the recruits to see themselves as the face of the NSCDC and avoid publishing materials reasonably perceived by the public or the agency to be discriminatory, abusive, oppressive, harassing, bullying, victimising, offensive or otherwise incompatible with the Corps. mission and vision on the social media platforms ,stressing that any inappropriate publication could make them face investigation for misconduct.

” I urge you to study and have at your fingertips, social media policy of the Corps, this policy will help to guide you on the use of social media platforms. ”

“Your lack of caution in the use of social media could have a negative impact on the security of our dear nation, our operations and most importantly the Corps reputation”

“It is therefore necessary to introduce you to this policy to avoid implicating yourselves and the organization with the wrong usage of social media” he said.

Mr. Maku said although social media offers opportunities for connectivity, the potential risks far outweigh the benefits,

He noted maintaining a cautious approach to online presence is crucial to preserving professionalism, protecting sensitive information and ensuring the continued trust and respect between the NSCDC and members of the public