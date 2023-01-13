NSCDC commandant, others pay last respect to personnel killed by bandits in Kaduna

.Corps arrests 21 suspected human traffickers, 5 illegal migrants in Imo

The Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna Command, Mr Idris Adah, paid last respect to personnel killed by bandits in Kaduna State.

The Command Public Relations Officer, DSC Habeeb Badamasi, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna.

Seven personnel of NSCDC and five others were killed in an ambush by bandits on Monday day morning in Birnin Gawri Local Government Area of the state while performing normal routine duties.

According to him, the Commandant stated this when remains of late Inspector Fidelis Yusuf arrived at ECWA Gospel Church Mararaban Rido, Kaduna for final internment on Thursday.

Badamasi also disclosed that one of the victims of the attack, ASC1 Shamsudeen Labaran, was buried on Jan 10 at Anguwa Dosa cemetery according to Islamic rites.

Also the remains of ASCll Augustine Simon, had been conveyed to Benue for burial.

“The remaining four officers will be given final respect at the command on Saturday before their burial,” he said.

“Speaking during a brief service in honour of late Inspector Yusuf, Adah described the late officer as a hero.

He told the congregation that the late Inspector died at a time when his service was mostly needed just and prayed God to forgive his sins and make him acceptable before God.

According to him, the Commandant was represented by the Deputy Commandant, Administration, Aminu Shaba.

He described the late personnel as “heroes” who would be remembered forever because of the active roles thei played as defenders of the defenceless.

The Commandant said it was a very sad and hard moment in the lives of NSCDC personnel, Kaduna command, while praying God to comfort the immediate families, friends and relatives of the deceased.

” It’s heavy for us as a people. I bring greetings to you, on behalf of the President, Muhammadu Buhari, Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Audi Abubakar, my humble self as the state Commandant.

“We are deeply touched, because he is one of us. He was diligent to duty while alive, but death comes in different forms. May his soul rest in peace, ” he said.

He praised the late officers who fought gallantly, but, unfortunately were overpowered by over 100 bandits.

Earlier, Rev. Peter Dogo, who read a verse from the Bible, advised all to “have a good relationship with his creator before he dies.

Dogo said that late Inspector Yusuf was a dedicated believer, who had an outstanding relationship with his God.

He advised NSCDC officers and men to always be faithful to God, work with God in all they do, so that they would be at the right hand of God, when death comes.

In another development, the NSCDC, Imo State Command, has said it arrested 21 suspected human traffickers and five illegal migrants in 2022.

Commandant of the NSCDC in Imo, Mr. Matthew Ovye, disclosed this while presenting his scorecard for year 2022 at an expanded management meeting held at the command’s headquarters in Owerri.

Ovye said that the suspected traffickers were handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for prosecution while the illegal migrants were also handed over to the authorities of the Nigeria Immigration Service in Imo.

He attributed the achievements to the doggedness and commitment of the command’s personnel and sued for its sustenance.

The commandant appreciated NSCDC’s Commandant-General, Mr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, for creating the enabling environment for personnel to be in the right frame of mind to fight crime and criminalities in the state.

He pledged the command’s unflinching commitment to the fight against vandalism, human trafficking, illegal migration, and destruction of critical national assets and infrastructure such as electricity and telecommunication installations in the state.

” In the year 2023, we will restructure our modus operandi with a view to becoming more professional in the discharge of our duties.

”As the general elections approach, may I inform you that there will be no room for bribery and corruption and we will not condone compromise of any kind on the part of officers and men “, he said.

Ovye assured residents of the state of the command’s commitment of their safety, while warning criminally- minded persons to desist from crime or be ready to face the full wrath of the law when apprehended.

Speaking on behalf of officers of the command, Mr Emmanuel Nweze, a deputy commandant, thanked the Commandant for his steadfastness and fatherly disposition.

He assured him of their readiness to fully cooperate with him, to record more achievements in t he e be state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the meeting was attended by all Deputy Commandants, Assistant Commandants, Heads of Department, Area Commanders, Heads of Units and 28 Divisional Officers, including the Divisional Officer in charge of New Owerri Division.

For a better society