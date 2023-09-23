NSCDC bursts illegal refinery construction in Rivers

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Friday bursted an illegal refinery site undergoing construction at Umuechem in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Basil Igwebueze, while addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt they also seized some equipments used by the illegal oil bunkerers in the forest.

Igwebueze who explained that the site was discovered following credible intelligence, said the command immediately swing into action and stormed the illegal refining site.

According to him, “We got a credible Intelligence that there is an illegal oil refinery site under construction at Umuechem in Etche Local Government Area.

“The Command Antivandal Unit took a proactive step and swung into action by capturing the environment to forestall all activities of illegal dealings in petroleum products in the area.

“As you can see this illegal refinery is located in a thick bush showing how defiant and desperate the oil thieves can be. Recall that the activities of local refineries have often led to environmental degradation, pollution, and health hazards and we will not tolerate that henceforth”.

He disclosed that the oil thieves had already installed two 20,000-capacity receiver tanks, two 25,000-litre cooking ovens, and two 4-inch galvanized pipes of about 400 meters in length.

Igwebueze further solicit for sustained and more credible Intelligence that would assist in nipping into the bud such nefarious activities, assuring that the informants would be adequately protected insisting that the command would keep waging war against oil theft and illegal oil bunkering activities in Rivers.