NSCDC arrests 194 suspects for various crimes in Rivers

.Reads riot act to officers

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, Basil Igwebueze, says a total number of 194 suspects were arrested for various criminal offences in Rivers State within the first three months of his assumption of duty.

Igwebueze in a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, DSC Olufemi Oyodele, in Port Harcourt Monday disclosed that within the period under review, the Command achieved significant milestones in the fight against crude oil theft and illegal bunkering activities in the state.

According to the statement, 105 arrests ranging from, illegal dealings in petroleum products, criminal conspiracy to aid the operation of illegal oil bunkering activities, illegal mining and dredging, advance free fraud, Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) amongst others, were made within the period under review.

He said, “In the various arrests made, the number of suspects are 194, number of convictions in the Court of competent jurisdiction are 9, while the number of convicts are 14 altogether.”

The NSCDC boss, Igwebueze also reiterated the commitment of the Command to curtailing the menace of oil theft, pipeline vandalism and dealing decisively with any personnel caught aiding illegal oil bunkering activities in Rivers State.

He reminded officers in the state, especially men of the Antivandal Unit, Marine Unit, Component Commanders and general duty officers, that the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi has zero tolerance for any act that would denigrate or degrade the corporate image of the NSCDC across the nation.

He emphasized on the need to imbibe professionalism, discipline and implicit compliance with the Corps’ Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and Ethical values.

“Upon my assumption of duty you were adequately briefed that my deployment to Rivers State is to effectively prosecute the Core mandate and nothing else.

“We will not hesitate to show you the way out if you are caught conniving with economic saboteurs who for their selfish reasons have refused to cease fire in their illegal dealings in petroleum products”.

“Lately the authority of the Command had received allegations that some security agencies were engaging in the escort of bunkered badges and tankers, collection of tolls, patrol with unmarked vehicles and fibre boats via the waterways”.

“Let me sound a note of warning to any personnel with such intentions that as soon as we receive your report, you would be officially charged and dismissed according to the extant laws guiding the Corps,” he warned.

He solicited for more credible and actionable Intelligence from the public and expressed readiness of the command to partner with reputable stakeholders, Civil Society Organization, Religious leaders, Community youths and Sister Security agencies to rid Rivers State of the menace of oil theft and its negative effects on the environment.