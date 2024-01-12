NSA writes TUC over Lagos govt, RTEAN dispute resolution

….as new association chairman emerges

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Nubu Ribadu yesterday notified the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of the amicable resolution of the dispute between the Lagos State government and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) over leadership issues.

Ribadu, in a letter to TUC secretary and signed by him, said the dispute was resolved through the intervention of the federal government.

The letter reads “I wish to humbly present my compliments to the Secretary General of the frade Union Congress of Nigeria.

“The Secretary General may kindly recall the protracted dispute between the Lagos State Government and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), which occurred due to contentious leadership issues of the Association.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), in compliance with the provisions of Item 6 of the Memorandum of Understanding dated 2 October 2023 between the FGN and the Organized Labour, intervened in the crisis in a bid to facilitate peaceful resolution of the issues.

“The intervention of the FGN was also in line with the commitment of the present Administration to bolster industrial harmony and ensure strict adherence to the rule of law.

“In view of the foregoing, I am delighted to inform you that the dispute between the Lagos State Government and the RTEAN has now been peacefully resolved. For your awareness, thefollowing are the highlights ofthe resolutions agreed upon by all parties involved during the FGN intervention process:

“The contentious issue of RTEAN leadership has been laid to rest with the unanimous appointment of a new state Chairman of the Union in Lagos State.

“Comrade Adeshina Teslim Hussaini, aka Okolomo, is the new Chairman of RTEAN in Lagos State with effect from I January 2024.

“The Lagos State office of RTEAN and all properties hitherto taken away are hereby returned to the Union.

“The operation of RTEAN in all motor parks in Lagos State is to resume with immediate effect.

“No member of RTEAN will be victimized by the Union or Lagos State Government for their role in the dispute.

“Lagos State Government, its agencies and the general public are to be intimated about the peaceful resolution.

“On this premise, you are humbly requested to intimate the Union on the amicable resolution of the dispute and the highlights ofthe agreements reached.

“While thanking you for your usual cooperation, please accept the assurances of my esteemed regards”.