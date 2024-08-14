NSA warns against any attempt to disrupt  Edo, Ondo elections

The National Security Adviser (NOS), Nuhu Ribadu, has warned against any attempt to undermine or disrupt the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

Ribadu, represented by a Director in the Office of NSA, gave the warning during an Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICESS) organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ribadu, who noted pockets of violence for inter- and intra-parties struggles in the two states, said that any attempt to disrupt elections would be treated as an assault on the nation’s democracy.

“Given the violent antecedents of some politicians and their supporters in Edo in particular, the NSA, who doubles as the co-chair of ICCES, has warned that any attempt to undermine, interfere with, or disrupt the peaceful conduct of the polls, will be viewed as an assault on the very essence of our democratic values.

“We want to reassure you that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is committed to a peaceful conduct of elections, and is particularly unwavering in his commitment.

“Those planning to disrupt the elections should not mistake the current administration’s commitment to peace for weakness. We will defend the integrity of the polls using every lawful means at our disposal.

“The law enforcement agencies, are on higher alert and ready to swiftly and decisively deal with anyone trying to undermine the polls,” he said.

Ribadu who assured voters in the state of government’s determination to protect them, encouraged them to vote confidently and promptly report any suspicious activities or threats to the authorities.

“To our security forces and election officials, your dedication and integrity are crucial. As the guardians of our democracy, you must ensure that every ballot is protected and every voter feels safe and the sanctity of the election is upheld,” Ribadu said

In his remarks, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, tasked security agencies on vigilance and maintaining peace in Edo and Ondo state.

Yakubu, who is also co-chair of ICCES, also tasked political actors on peaceful conducting saying electioneering campaigns by political parties is usually a time of concern and anxiety about security as political parties canvass for votes.

“I urge political parties, candidates and their supporters to maintain the peace as we approach the election day and beyond. Party and campaign spokespersons should tone down the negative rhetoric.

“For the security agencies, this is the time to be more vigilant. You should leave no stone unturned in dealing with any real or potential threat to the conduct of peaceful and transparent elections.

“Already, concerns have been expressed about the possibility of armed state and non-state actors disrupting the processes.

“With just 37 days to the Edo State governorship election and 93 days before voters in Ondo go to the polls, we should continue to work together to ensure that the training of election officials, logistics for the movement of personnel and materials, polling and collation activities are not disrupted in any way.

“I must also add that in doing so, all your personnel should continue to abide by the code and conduct and rules of engagement for security personnel on electoral duty,” Yakubu said.

Egbetokun , represented by Commissioner of Police in-charge of Elections, Lanre Ogunlowo, he said that the Nigeria Police was putting in place all measures required to ensure peaceful conduct of the two elections.

He that the Police would be coordinating with all other security agencies to ensure that voting in these elections were peaceful and orderly.

“We take cognisance of the challenges that usually comes with elections and all resources are being deployed.

“At the moment, we have compiled set aside officers from Police and other security agencies that will partake in the election. And to that extent, we just want to assure that we will do all we need to do.

“The issue of non-state actors especially disrupting or attempting to interfere with the electoral process will completely not happen.

“If they are not constitutionally involved in the process, they are not supposed to be found during the voting process.

“We will continue to do what is expected of us in the two states and Nigerian at large.

”We will ensure that a that their votes count and we will have cause to give thanks to INEC and other participants during and after the elections,” he said.(NAN