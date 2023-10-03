NRM promises to rescue Imo State from the strangle grip of APC

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

Despite the setback, it suffered during the 2023 general elections when some northern elements, who are members of the party left in droves, the National Rescue Movement (NRM), one of the 17 political parties contesting the November 2023 governorship election in Imo State, has promised to give a valid account of its strength and popularity among the populace by rescuing the state from the strangle-hold of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Isaac Chidozie Udeh, said NRM has a formidable, tested and trusted candidate in the person of Dr. Lawrence Cole Okwara, who he disclosed has met every requirement prescribed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for those wishing to contest the off-season election scheduled to take place in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states in November 2023.

In a brief telephone interview, the national chairman said: “We have gone beyond the qualifying processes and the process of collecting forms. We are already in the field canvassing and consulting with the people while we await the date of the election.”

Ambassador Udeh was hopeful that the party would make a good showing as it will also contest the state assembly seats expressing the hope that NRM will spring pleasant surprises by changing the existing narrative to enable it to unseat the APC administration which has governed Imo state for twelve years with nothing to show in terms of development.

On the 63 Independence Anniversary, the chairman said: “There are lots of reasons for people to celebrate, irrespective of the bad state of the economy All Progressives Congress, (APC) leadership brought upon the nation,” and he concluded by stating that the gift of life should not be taken for granted.

Seventeen political parties, including the nation’s three major parties, namely the All Progressives Congress (APC) the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) are warming up to contest the November governorship election in Imo state.

The NRM Candidate, Dr. Lawrence Cole Okwara may likely change the political terrain by throwing spanners in the wheel of progress of the ruling APC in Imo State and scuttle the chances of Hope Uzodimma to retain power with his style of campaigns, which has left many opponents guessing as to what will be the outcome of the polls bearing in mind Cole’s resort to silent grassroots mobilisation strategy.

Political observers believe that the NRM candidate will be a formidable and major challenger that Governor Hope Uzodinma and the All Progressive Congress ( APC ) will contend with during the November 11 Gubernatorial polls in the state because he has emerged as a contestant that people cannot predict.

Observers believe that the growing popularity of Dr. Lawrence Cole Okwara in Imo state among the electorate cannot be taken for granted and the matter is already causing major concern to all the political actors and strategists in the camp of incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Although Dr. Okwara decided to contest the election on the platform of a new-generation political party, forecasters and seers, who scan through the Imo state political landscape, have expressed disgust over his low-key demeanour and the fact that nobody can predict his next move.

It is a known fact however that Dr. Okwara has an impressive and intimidating resume as a former footballer, coach and sports administrator, and international soccer agent, who invested over 30 years in sports administration but political king makers in Imo state are pained that Dr. Okwara has been evasive and fear that nobody will see him coming.

Before he became the NRM Gubernatorial Candidate of Imo state, Dr. Okwara was the Diaspora Chairman of the NRM, a post he used to assist the party in boosting its profile and financial status.

Okwara has a master plan that hopes to bring technological development to Imo through digital training of youths and creating employment opportunities in various sectors.

