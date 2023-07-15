NRM guber candidate in Imo Dr Lawrence Cole Okwara gains more traction

The political terrain in Imo State has opened up as a major challenger to Governor Hope Uzodinma and the All Progressive Congress ( APC ) has emerged in the run up to the November 11 Gubernatorial polls in the state .

The growing popularity of Lawrence Cole Okwara in Imo state by electorates is causing major concern to all the political players in the upcoming election especially Governor Hope Uzodinma

The candidate of National Rescue Movement,( NRM) Okwara has been one of the younger generation in the political landscape of the state and the country with an impressive and intimidating career as a sports administrator, agent and a soccer coach. Dr.Okwara has invested over 30 years into sports administration home and abroad.

His impact in the lives of young Imolites is unmeasurable. He is one of the most successful sports managers in Africa who sponsored and mentors lots of the super Eagles players and employed and helped establish many Nigerians in South Africa were he had lived for over 30 years.

Similarly, he has invested much years and capital in politics at national level and state levels .Before becoming the Gubernatorial Candidate of Imo state under the NRM, he was the Diaspora Chairman of the NRM, a post he used to maximise the profile and financial status of the party .

Incidentally, as a former footballer, coach and administrator, the graduate of Boston College, the IMO born politician have discovered many talents in football, Volleyball and basket ball ensuring they got sponsorships to various schools overseas while plying their professions

As the November 11 polls in Imo inches closer, youths, women, farmers, business men and women have also inched their political preferences to the Governorship candidate of the NRM.

Okwara’s masterplan made available to by his chief strategist, Pastor Shedrach Oka, involves bringing technological development to Imo by ensuring digital training for youths and creating employment opportunities in that sector.

Oka revealed further that curbing graduate unemployment which have been a source of concern to successive governments in the state is a focal point that would be adequately tackled by an Okwara led government in Imo.

Using consortium of South Korean, Singaporean and Chinese companies, Oka added that graduates would be trained in agrobased field and given startup packs .

According to Oka, youths, women and the aged are well encased in Okwara’s masterplan for Imo nonetheless, care is being taken not to give out much to the advantage of other parties.

Tired of the endless circle of poverty, violence and government insensitivity, Imolites seem to have their eyes fixed on Dr.Okwara as credible alternative for good governance and democratic leadership

Mazi Anthony Odirra, a political commentator and native of Ahiara explained

“The people of Imo have lost hope in both the APC and PDP, as such they are willing to give Okwara a good chance to turn IMO state to

“Come November, I don’t see APC or PDP, I see Okwara and the NRM .

Bridget Udenta, an unemployed graduate of Imo State University was more succint, I will cast my vote for NRM because, there is nothing that the others parties have to offer to us the youths.

