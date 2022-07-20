NRM debunks claims about suspension of two respected members of the party’s national working committee

National Rescue Movement through its National Publicity Secretary, Sola Afuye has debunked claims that its National Chairman, Amb. Isaac Udeh and Organizing Secretary, Mohammed Dirisu Isah are on suspension. Sola further dismissed every news platform report that the two key members of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, have been suspended.

The NRM in a statement in Abuja signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Sola Afuye, said, “The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) has been drawn to a fictitious report being circulated by a section of the social media and other News media platforms suggesting that the National Chairman and National Organizing Secretary of our great Party, have been suspended in a purported meeting presided over by the former National Chairman, Senator Saidu Dansadau with some unidentified elements and disgruntled members of the Party. The Party further said that “The action of Senator Dansadau is akin to a man who after selling goat would still hold unto the rope.

The press release said “Senator Dansadau acted against the provisions of the constitution of National Rescue Movement without recourse to the doctrine of calling for an emergency meeting under Article 8. Also, he lacks the powers to represent any organ of the Party, under Article 7, section 7, which provides that ‘Board members shall be appointed by the National Executive Committee of the Party, who shall present them to the National Convention for ratification and shall be drawn from the different parts of the country composed of seven members of national statutes, who shall be appointed by the National Executive Committee”.

It is imperative to note that at no point has the newly elected National Executive Committee constituted a Board nor appointed anyone as its Chairman, hence, it is ironical for Senator Dansadau to call for a purported NEC meeting with rented crowd hired by Mazi Okwudili to suspend a duly elected officers of the Party under frivolous and unfounded allegation.

On alleged forgery, the statement said, “It is also important to make good use of this medium to set the record straight on the allegations of forgery, extortion among others against the two officers of the Party by former Presidential candidate, Mazi Nwa-Anyadike.

“The NWC urges all members of NRM, her teeming supporters, the media and the general public to disregard the said report as malicious and lacking in substance and that the Party will act in accordance with her constitutional provisions and deploy their internal mechanism to resolve the issues and move the Party forward.