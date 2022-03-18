NPHCDA holds summit on transformation in Abuja

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said that it has put modalities in place to host the Primary Health Care Summit, launching a bold new programme to transform primary health care in Nigeria.

In a statement from the agency and signed by the Executive Director, Faisal Shuaib in Abuja yesterday, the summit which will be hosted in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health under the leadership of the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, is scheduled to take place on 24th and 25th March 2022 in Abuja.

According to the statement, the Summit is geared towards launching a historic programme to transform the under-resourced, weak primary health care system in Nigeria by leveraging private sector, international agencies and government collaboration.

It said the Summit will bring together national elected leaders, top government officials, and leading private sector executives to present ambitious and attainable plans that will lead to tangible and large scale changes to Nigeria’s primary health care (PHC) system by the year 2030. The programme, dubbed “Reimagining PHC”, is solutions-focused and dedicated to delivering improved PHC services across the country.

The statement quoted Osagie Ehanire to have said, “Primary health care is the foundation of the entire health system, its strength is crucial to the functioning of all other levels. In order to meaningfully improve quality and accessibility of health care in Nigeria as a whole, we must urgently and comprehensively reform our Primary care system.”

He said further “Today, only approximately 43% of Nigerians have access to quality primary healthcare services with only about 4 doctors available per 10,000 people, a fraction of the minimum rate recommended by the UN for basic health coverage. It is widely recognized that 70% of disease burden can be prevented and managed at the PHC level.

COVID-19 pandemic has cast a sharp light on the global inequalities in health and access to care. The health care system in Nigeria needs transformation, and PHC is the backbone.

For us at the NPHCDA,

“This launch is a call to join in the ambitious action to transform health in Nigeria for our and future generations. A fit-for-purpose PHC system is foundational to delivering universal health coverage, national health security, and to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria.”

“Nigeria eradicated Wild Polio Virus in the year 2020, a monumental achievement that followed decades of immunization work,”. “We proved that Nigeria’s PHC system is highly effective when properly funded.

“Thus, the Summit will kick-start fund mobilization to realize the programme’s goals – it will be an inclusive project, leveraging the know-how and resources of the private sector, government, and global development agencies. The programme is driven by the conviction that all Nigerians have the right to quality, accessible health care, and that current challenges can be solved through strategic, transparent consolidation of available funding and a mobilization among partners to collaborate on this urgent priority”.