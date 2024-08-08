NPF hosts youth summit to celebrate UN Int’l Youth Day

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Appreciating the vital role of young people in shaping our nation’s future and protecting development, the Nigeria Police Force has put together the Nigeria Police Youth Summit, to commemorate the 2024 International Youths Day, scheduled to hold on Monday, August 12, 2024, at the Nigeria Police Resource Center, Jabi, Abuja.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Force Public Relations Officer FPRO ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Wednesday in Abuja.

The summit themed “Enhancing Nigerian Youth Value for National Security Intelligence”, is set to feature discussions on youth empowerment, national security, and intelligence. Interactive sessions on crime prevention, conflict resolution, social media and community engagement. The summit will also showcase the machineries set in motion to boost the innovative solutions to Nigeria’s multidimensional issues by our youths.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun re-echoed the importance of the event to commemorate the UN International Youth Day and foster National Security Intelligence through Youth Engagement and Development. He further reiterates the commitment of the Force under his watch, to incorporate all sectors and inclusivity for effective policing in Nigeria.

In furtherance of the vision of the Inspector-General of Police for a safe and more secure country, this summit seeks to enhance the collaboration between Nigerian youths and the Nigeria Police Force, Increasing youth participation in national security initiatives and development.